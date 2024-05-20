Nigerian and African football legend Daniel Amokachi encouraged by the future of African football

Daniel Amokachi

Maravi Express

CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winning Super Eagle, Daniel Amokachi, who is in Zanzibar as one of the CAF Legends invited to the CAF African Schools Football Champions Continental finals, says he is encouraged by the future of the African game.

Ahead of the four-day tournament starting tomorrow (May 21-24) at the Amaan Stadium whose draw took place yesterday, Amokachi said the growth of the African game in recent years has been truly exceptional, adding that initiatives such as the CAF African Schools Football Championship further aid its development and growth.

“One has to commend the scale of this event,” said the Nigerian legend, who was also at the recent CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023 as a commentator and analyst. “You are talking about over 800,000 learners participating across Africa.

“Also looking at the prize money involved, it will help in the development of school sport and development in Africa. Such competitions contribute significantly to the growth of football in Africa and as many witnessed at the recent AFCON, African football is on an exciting rise across all sectors and having a strong foundation such as this tournament can only benefit the African football,” said an elated Amokachi in an interview with CAFonline.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship is a first in world football, featuring school going boys and girls under the age of 15 competing internationally against each other in a tournament that also affords them unique self-development skills and knowledge through the programme’s unique capacity building initiatives.

The four-day tournament marks the conclusion of season two of the ground-breaking youth football competition by CAF, which has seen a 40% increase in participation with over 800,000 young boys and girls from 28,862 schools and 44 countries participating in the 2023/24 season.

The draw, which was conducted by Amokachi himself alongside another CAF Legend, Jean Sseninde of Uganda, saw the participating teams officially grouped into two groups.



For the girls’ division, hosts Tanzania were drawn in Group A alongside Morocco and Congo Republic while Group B sees South Africa, Togo, The Gambia and Uganda taking each other on.

In the boys’ division, Tanzania headline Group A as the tournament hosts and will be up against Senegal and Uganda while Group B has South Africa, who played host to the finals last season, up against Benin, Guinea and Libya.



Amokachi said: “CAF is also allowing these youngsters to dream about other careers in football such as being a coach, being a referee or even being a media practitioner through the different programmes that happen on the sidelines of the tournament which is great because we know that not all aspiring players will be professional, but CAF is saying here are other football avenues that you can also look into.”

The Nigerian football legend was also encouraged by the use of young and aspiring match officials to officiate the at the finals as all match officials are under the age of 25.

“The amazing part for me is the use of young referees who have been part of the programme,” he said. “This shows that CAF is serious about development in all spheres and shows commitment to development at grassroots level across the entire continent” concluded Amokachi.

The boys will be playing full pitch size eleven aside, while the girls compete in the eight-aside format and winners of both competitions will each receive US$300,000 prize money, runners-up each receiving US$200 ,000, while the bronze medallists will each take home US$150,000 — courtesy of CAF’s partnership with the Motsepe Foundation to be utilised for development projects within schools.

On her part, Jean Sseninde, who is a strong advocate for women’s football development in Africa, acknowledged the crucial role of the Motsepe Foundation in making the tournament possible, saying: “We have to be thankful for the investment by the Motsepe Foundation — without their support, these opportunities wouldn’t exist.

“This investment has opened doors for young players and enabled the creation of initiatives and projects funded by the prize money.”



He lauded the Championship while underscoring its pivotal role in nurturing young talent across the continent, saying the tournament’s success does not only lie in crowing the champions, but its unique ability of creating a platform for growth.

“This championship is a fantastic opportunity for young players to showcase their skills on an international stage. It’s about more than just winning — it’s about growth, learning, and building a solid foundation for the future of African football.”

She also highlighted the exposure to diversity and cultural experiences that the tournament gives to young Africans, adding that this is where the future of African football begins.

“This competition allows young players to experience a professional level of play, an opportunity many didn’t have before. Now, these young athletes have the chance to seize these opportunities and grow.

“Such diversity brings different playing styles and cultures together, enriching the experience for everyone involved. This is where the future of African football begins,” she said.—Reporting by CAFonline