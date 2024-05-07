Nigeria move on with legend Finidi George tasked with reigniting Super Eagles’ World Cup campaign

* His ascension to the helm is a homecoming of sorts as he spent 20 months as Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro’s assistant



* June’s double-header against South Africa and Benin is deemed as “must-win” by the Nigeria Football Federation

* It will be Finidi George’s first major test — one that could define the early trajectory of his tenure

Maravi Express

In a move that has sent waves of nostalgia and optimism across Nigerian football, legendary winger Finidi George has been entrusted with the daunting task of reviving the Super Eagles’ faltering 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 53-year-old, who etched his name into the annals of Nigerian soccer as part of the iconic ‘Golden Generation’, was appointed head coach last week, succeeding Jose Peseiro after the Portuguese’s departure in the wake of February’s CAF Africa Cup of Nations final defeat to Côte d’Ivoire.

George’s ascension to the helm is a homecoming of sorts, the former Ajax and Real Betis star having spent 20 months as Peseiro’s assistant and the Board of Nigeria Football Federation approved the recommendation of its technical & development committee to appoint the former ace winger as head coach of the Super Eagles.

He joins the likes of Patrick Mabedi as local coaches for African national teams — including Rigobert Song for Cameroon; Senegal’s Alou Cisse, Côte d’Ivoire’s Emerse Fae; Morocco’s Walid Regragui; Zimbabwe’s Norman Mapeza, among few others.

Finidi George finds himself at the forefront of a mission to rekindle the Super Eagles’ fading World Cup dream, with Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 showpiece in North America hanging by a thread.

The three-time African champions have stumbled out of the blocks in Group C, drawing their opening two qualifiers to leave them playing catch-up.

June’s double-header against South Africa and Benin — deemed “must-win” by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) — will be George’s first major test; one that could define the early trajectory of his tenure.

“George’s immediate task will be to guide the Super Eagles to victory in two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches against South Africa and Benin Republic in Uyo and Abidjan respectively, in a little over five weeks,” the NFF said.

“The matches are must-win encounters, with the Super Eagles lagging behind in third place in Group C of the African campaign behind Rwanda and South Africa.”

In taking the reins, George has fended off competition from a host of high-profile candidates, including former international teammate Emmanuel Amuneke and Pep Guardiola’s ex-analyst Domenec Torrent. His appointment is a calculated gamble by the NFF, one borne of George’s intimate understanding of the unique pressures that come with the Super Eagles role.

As a player, he shouldered the weight of a nation’s hopes, emerging a champion at the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations. Now, that responsibility falls on his shoulders once more, his pedigree and achievements at club level with the likes of Ajax underpinning his credentials.

George’s coaching acumen has already been demonstrated by guiding Enyimba to Nigerian league glory last year. However, the international arena presents an entirely different challenge — one that will test his tactical nous, man-management skills and ability to forge a winning mentality in the Nigeria dressing room.

He is yet to be seen if he would emulate that Emerse Fae, who guided Côte d’Ivoire to the AFCON 2023 in February after he took over from Jean-Louis Gasset in the middle of the tournament.

Fae, who was Best Coach of the Tournament for showing tactical acumen in guiding the Elephants to a pole finish, had been in the shadow of Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset, whom he served as an assistant coach and the 40-year-old Faé was lauded for managing to turn around the fortunes of the Elephants after a dismal start.—Reporting by CAFonline, editing by Maravi Express