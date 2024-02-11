Nigeria coach Peseiro hoping to clinch AFCON title on first attempt

* We are here to win the trophy—Ahmed Musa, one of the oldest players in Nigeria’s squad



* We want to add a third star to the orange jersey of Côte d’Ivoire—coach Emerse Faé

* It will be different ball game against Nigeria—Côte d’Ivoire striker Sebastien Haller

Maravi Express

Nigeria national team coach, Jose Peseiro is hoping to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Côte d’Ivoire 2023 on first attempt when they face the hosts in the final of the competition on Sunday at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan.

The former Portuguese international is preparing for his first AFCON final in his maiden appearance after a lot of skepticism ahead of the start of the competition and after a rather shaky start, the Super Eagles are now well on course to lifting a fourth continental title, with the Portuguese at the helm.

Speaking ahead of the much-anticipated final, Peseiro told CAFonline that playing an AFCON final was important and that he would like to win it in his first attempt: “Playing a final is always important — this is my first AFCON.

“Some were saying it’s been special, and I can attest to that — the emotions in Africa are very special. All of this in my opinion, is a great way to learn and I would live to win it with the Nigerian team.

“I learnt tremendously here. There is joy when you win but difficult when you lose so it is very important to find a balance. We have a great squad of players that really want to win this for Nigeria.

“Some are new-comers to the squad but have played in other competitions. Football brings a long of emotion, more than any sport and this is important for Nigeria” said Peseiro, who was flanked by Super Eagles veteran, Ahmed Musa — who is aiming for a second AFCON final.

Musa, who has not featured much for the Super Eagles is a very important player for the squad, according to Peseiro, who said that the experience he brings was very important to the squad.

“Ahmed is much more than a player — he helps us a lot. He advises and informs me about many things. Up to now, he has done so many things. He has won the AFCON. He is the captain and I want to win the AFCON tomorrow so I can see Ahmed lift this cup.”

On his part, Musa — who is one of the oldest players in Nigeria’s squad — said the Super Eagles are up to the task and very determined to win the AFCON 2023 title.

“We are very focused as a team, and we will be executing our abilities as expected,” Musa said. “We’re ready as a team to deliver for the fans. — the most important thing is for us to win the tournament because we are the most deserving as of now to win it.

“The Nigerian community deserves the happiness and unity that come with becoming champions of the Nations Cup.”

The Nigerian captain was part of the Super Eagles side that won the 2013 AFCON in South Africa and will be looking forward to winning it for the second time.

Meanwhile, Côte d’Ivoire is 90 minutes away from what could potentially be a third continental title and the Elephants, who will be led by Emerse Faé, have made what is considered the greatest comeback in the history of the AFCON and are now just one match away from replicating their 1992 and 2015 success.

Coach Fae told CAFonline that their wish was to keep the trophy at home and add a third star to the orange jersey of Côte d’Ivoire: “We have a great opportunity to keep the trophy at home — we know that when you organize a tournament, it is difficult to go on and win it.

“We have made the final and we have the opportunity to achieve this feat and at the same time, add a third star to the orange jersey of Côte d’Ivoire,” said the coach.

His talisman, striker Sebastien Haller insists that the final will be a very different prospect compared to their group stage meeting.

The Elephants lost 0-1 to the Super Eagles when the sides clashed at the group stage of the continental flagship tournament and Haller believes the final in Abidjan will be a completely different ball game.

“There is a difference between playing a group match and a final,” stressed Haller. “The fact that we have already faced each other is an advantage for both teams.”

The Cote d’Ivoire’s talisman knows overcoming Nigeria represents his side’s toughest test yet: “I expect a tough match, we know how Nigerians play, it’s up to us to give them problems.”

The Ajax frontman highlighted Nigeria’s sturdy backline as the biggest obstacle for the Elephants to overcome and after an injury-hit start to the tournament, Haller returned to spearhead Elephants’ journey to the final.

He praised the squad’s resilience in the face of adversity: “Our journey has strengthened our bonds within the group. Côte d’Ivoire has gone through trials that have made it stronger.”

The striker admitted he doubted himself after initial injury struggles but support from his teammates ensured Haller rediscovered top form when it mattered most.

Now Haller hopes to fire Côte d’Ivoire to their first AFCON title since 2015 on home soil and his goals could prove the difference as the Elephants chase their elusive third African crown.

If Haller brings his A-game, few defences could contain this marauding marksman as the Nigeria’s backline faces its toughest examination yet.—Reporting by CAFonline