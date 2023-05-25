NICO Technologies engages companies on ‘Microsoft 365’ platform

* Use of Microsoft 365 is a viable solution to growing businesses through digitalization

By Victor Singano Jnr

NICO Technologies, a subsidiary of NICO Group, on Wednesday brought together its clients and prospective clients with the aim of informing them on how Microsoft 365 can best be used as a communication and collaboration platform to create value in the organizations using the platform.

Speaking during the meeting which was held at Protea Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, NICO Technologies’ chief executive officer, Clarence Gama described the use of Microsoft 365 as a viable solution to growing businesses through digitalization.

“We wanted to inform these companies about the platform because a lot of them are using it but are not sure of its full potential,” he said.

“We also wanted to encourage the prospective clients to engage us on what they can do to start using the platform in the best manner possible.”

He further stressed that the platform is the best solution to companies in this digital era, saying: “Microsoft 365 is a platform that is enabling digital transformation and it changes how business is done because institutions can create workflows, communication is easy with online meetings and companies are able to keep information securely to the cloud.”

On her part, service delivery manager in the department of IT at TNM Plc, Elizabeth Masache described the engagement as insightful, saying: “We have learnt a lot. NICO are the providers of Microsoft 365 service, to use TNM as a company is benefiting from this kind of technology.”

NICO Technologies offers specialized IT management services for institutions of all sizes across all trades in the country.