NICO Pension introduces ‘Retire Ready and Win’ promotion

By Victor Singano Jnr

NICO Pension, a subsidiary of NICO Holdings Limited, has introduced a new promotion campaign called ‘Retire Ready and Win’ whose main objective is to encourage its pension funds members to be able to connect with the company through its three newly-launched online application platforms.

NICO Pension General Manager, Gerald Chima said the promotion, which will run for a period of three months, has been introduced after noticing a low registration number of members connecting electronically to the application platforms namely USSD, Mobile Smart App and Online Portal.

“We thought it wise to come up with this promotion in order to make it more exciting and make sure people are using the digital applications as well as getting experience while they also stand a chance of winning prizes through the promotion,” he said.

“Some customers usually come forward to check their pension accounts when they’re close to retirement while the young ones don’t see the need to be able to check the accounts for some reasons and we believe it’s a culture issue but through these applications we want to make it interesting hence the introduction of the online platforms which will also change the behaviors of individuals.

“We want to encourage our customers to stay up to date with their pension by registering on our digital platforms because this is the future of pension administration.”

By connecting to through the online portal, USSD using *323#and Moobile Smart App one gets to follow how their pension account grows over time and Chima further said: “Customers will also get to receive monthly notifications as contributions are credited to their account and when they want to withdraw some funds they get to receive updates as they claim progress and we have a number of exciting innovations and products coming up that will be offered through the platforms.”

The draw for the promotion will be conducted monthly where each month a winner is expected to walk away with K300,000, while five winners will be receiving K100,000 and a further five customers will be getting a consolation of K80,000 each.