NICO Life Insurance engages MUST graduates in career prospects

By Victor Singano Jnr

“Engaging with students early in their academic journey helps them make informed decisions about their careers,” said NICO Life Insurance Chief Executive Officer, Wise Chigudu when the leading provider of life insurance solutions engaged with Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) graduating students on Friday to discuss career prospects.

The event, which was held at the University’s campus at Goliati in Thyolo, was aimed at providing valuable insights into the insurance industry and equip students with knowledge about potential career paths and Chigudu enlightened the graduates on the NICO Group’s diverse offerings.

He also emphasized that NICO is not just an insurance company but a multi-faceted group with interests in various sectors, including insurance, banking and asset management.

Chigudu added that NICO Group provides a wide range of services, making it an attractive employer for graduates from different disciplines: “It’s essential to explore various options and understand the industry landscape.”

He added that NICO Life Insurance remains committed to nurturing young talent and contributing to Malawi’s economic growth as outlined in the MW2063 national vision.

The engagement with MUST graduates marks a significant step toward building a skilled workforce for the future, under the MW2063 Enabler Human Capital Development.

MUST’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Wilson Mandala expressed his gratitude to NICO Life for organizing the event, stressing the importance of mentorship and guidance.

“As educators, we have a responsibility to guide our students beyond the classroom,” Mandala said. “Career talks like these provide valuable insights and inspire our graduates to aim high.”

The event concluded with an interactive question and answer session where students had the opportunity to seek advice from industry experts present.