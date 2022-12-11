NICO Life awards long serving employees

CEO Eric Chapola presents the certificate to one of the long-serving employees

* They have been with the company between the period of 10 -25 years

* The awards are a thank you to the employees for being stable, sustainable and dedicated to their work

* They deserved to be honoured — not only after they retire but also while they’re still working

* In order to instill the spirit of working hard and show the love

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

In encouraging staff members and also appreciating the hardworking spirit that contributed to the growth of the institution, NICO Life Insurance Company Limited — a subsidiary of NICO Group — on Thursday awarded the company’s 5 longest serving employees.

NICO Life Insurance Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Eric Chapola the company awarded long service employees who have been with the company between the period of 10 -25 years.

Chapola said the awards are a thank you to the employees for being stable, sustainable and dedicated to their work.

He said staff members deserved to be honoured — not only after they retire but also while they’re still working in order to instill the spirit of working hard and show the love.

“Staff members are the blood of an organization and without them there will be no organization, so they are the people that make company to produce results and exist.

“As such we need to look after them well so that we achieve our goals as a company at the same time allow them to achieve their goals,” said Chapola, who advised the employees to also start planning for their life after employment so that once they retire their lives must remain the same.

One of the awarded employees and Chief Finance Officer for NICO Life, Victoria Zigowa expressed gratitude for the recognition, which she said is a great encouragement and motivation to both senior and junior staff members.

“Every team member is happy for these awards because staying within the same entity for over 10-20 years is something worth celebrating because we are part of the achievements that we’ve attained.”

Zigowa further encouraged the young staff members to be patient as it is always not smooth but they should endure and will be able to make it and even grow within the same company.

The other awarded members are Alice Vokhiwa, Ruth Kandani, Warren Soko and Faith Ngwira.

As part of appreciating the staff members, each employee is expected to receive 2 bags of cement for each year she has been working as well as certificates.