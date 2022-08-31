NICO Group resuscitates employees’ Family Day celebration

* Brings together employees from NICO Group’s various subsidiaries who came with their families

* For moments of relaxation, camaraderie — to enjoy and refresh their minds

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

After a two-year break due to the CoVID-19 pandemic, NICO Group has resuscitated its annual Employees Family Day, which is organised for a moment of relaxation after working so hard in their respective offices.

The event on Saturday brought together employees from NICO Group’s various subsidiaries who came with their families for moments of relaxation, camaraderie — to enjoy and refresh their minds.

The event was also to celebrate their positive skills that has helped NICO Group to be a leading Plc brand in the country having been in operation for over 50 years.

The main event was at Blantyre Sports Club (BSC), but it started with aerobics at Chichiri Shopping Mall — one of NICO’s business assets — and was followed by a jogging and walk to the main venue.

At BSC, there was a climax of various sporting activities such as netball, football, children’s jumping castles, gendaball, volleyball, tug of war and several others.

NICO Holdings Plc Group Managing Director, Vizenge Kumwenda emphasized that the family day events are crucial in many ways that include team building.

“We always put social lives of our employees at heart, but apart from the salaries and benefits we give them, we feel that it is not enough and we deserve to do more.

“We need to look after them in terms of their well being such as physical fitness, mental wellness just to mention a few. So, this is to appreciate to them for their good efforts and show that we are proud of their services.”

He emphasized that NICO respects all their stakeholders because they are the most important assets and that without them they cannot make any progressive strides, hence the initiative for such gatherings in order to have fun with them.

This year’s event was spiced with live music performances done by Malawi’s renowned rapper and hip-hop artists, Phyzix and Hyphens (formerly known as Young Kay).