NICO Group lays foundation stone for K190m double storey classroom block at Mbayani Primary School

Group MD Kumwenda laying the foundation stone

* The magnificent classroom block is expected to have total of four classrooms

* Mbayani Primary School has the highest pupil enrollment in Malawi as well as part of Africa

* As it has over 10,000 learners who only use 33 classroom blocks — forcing other pupils to be learning under trees

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

NICO Group, through its NICO Foundation, has laid a foundation stone for a modern double storey classroom block, which will be built at Mbayani Primary School in Blantyre.

The magnificent classroom block, which is expected to have total of four classrooms, is part of response to the Presidential Task Force on CoVID-19 and Cholera’s request to assist the Government in dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

Speaking during the event which was held at the school, NICO Group Managing Director, Vizenge Kumwenda said after enquiring with the Government, the company learnt that one of the major contributing factor leading to the spread of the pandemic in most schools is congestion.

Hence they thought it wise to build the classroom block in order to provide a good and conducive learning environment for the pupils by making sure that learners are using classes which have enough space.

Kumwenda disclosed that the project’s work took a time to start as they were waiting for approval from the Blantyre City Council (BCC) because government schools’ condition were always allowed to be built on ground level only and not in double storey or more than that.

“We are now happy and proud that finally our request has been approved and the work has started,” he said. “As we all know, Mbayani Primary School is considered as the school with the highest pupil enrollment in Malawi as well as part of Africa as it has over 10,000 learners who only use 33 classroom blocks — which was forcing other pupils to be learning under trees.

“Our target is create an environment where kids can be learning in a comfortable condition hence fighting the spread of CoVID-19 and cholera diseases in the process.”

Present was Blantyre City Council Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Chinseu, who commended NICO Group for its commitment to build the double storey classroom — saying once completed it will play a big role in motivating more learners to go school, reducing congestion, increase good performance in class among pupils amongst other motivations.

“For a long time, we have been complaining about pupils learning under the trees, which was due to a high classroom ratio but will now be a story of the past.

“NICO Group has done a great work because, with the scarcity of land due to over population in Blantyre urban, we really need to start building such modern class blocks in order to accommodate learners in a good environment,” Chinseu said.

In his remarks, the area’s Senior Group Village Headman Magasa said the classroom block has come at a right time when learners were facing many challenges, emphasizing that learning under trees was being disturbed by rains.

He added that the pupils were failing to concentrate as they were being attracted with other activities happening around and he encouraged the learners as well as the members of the community to take a good care of the building once it is completed.