NICO Group launches ‘It’s Clear’ communication campaign

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Malawi’s largest financial services institution, NICO Group has launched a new campaign dubbed ‘It’s Clear’ — whose main aim is to further communicate to its customers and market its unparalleled expertise and diversity of product offering in the country.

A statement released on Thursday, July 28, says the ‘It’s Clear’ campaign builds on the just ended drive, ‘The ONE’ — which suitably positioned NICO as The ONE tried and tested for 50 years as financial services Group, providing solutions that guarantee achievement of one’s goals.

NICO Group Corporate Affairs Manager, Mbumba Mlia-Ndasauka is quoted as saying “It’s Clear campaign leverages on the insight that ‘It’s Clear’ that everyone wants a trusted financial provider” — which is best for customers’ loved ones and bright future for their children and dreams to become reality, just to mention a few.

Ndasauka further said the campaign is also centered around a mirror where everybody looks at themselves in the mirror for self-adoration or self-affirmation, hence calling the campaign ‘It’s Clear’ — which simply means that “NICO is there to help customers by making sure that they achieve all their future dreams by offering financial and business solutions that will take them there”.

“The campaign is to show our customers that NICO will always be that partner that will help you clearly see the potential you have to achieve your goals.

“NICO provides the solutions to take you through this journey and will continue to clean your mirror to clearly show you who and what you can become. This campaign will bring the NICO brand close to the people as it works on the insights and understanding NICO has of it’s customers and the market,” Ndasauka is quoted as saying.

‘It’s Clear’ campaign is expected to be rolled out across all 9 subsidiaries of the NICO Group and will align product advertising to the campaign through the year.

Just this week, NICO Group announced that it is targeting to dwell much on business growth in its next 5-year 2022-2026 strategic plan, which is set to afford its clients to enjoy the Group’s best services.

At the company’s ‘Stakeholders Engagement Meeting’ last Monday at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, NICO Group Managing Director, Vizenge Kumwenda said 2021 marked the end of their 5-year strategy, which was rolled out in 2017 — whose focus within that period was to consolidate and strengthen their operations which would manifest itself by strong financial position besides good performance in terms of profit.

He said: “Besides that, the consolidation also was aimed at enhancing capacity both in terms of people, systems, processes, procedures and so on. Overall, we are glad that we’ve achieved what we set up to achieve for the first 5 years which ended in 2021.

“Going forward in the next 5 years of our strategic plan, our main goal is growth in terms businesses by continuing offering services that are relevant, address the client needs and affordable as well as offered at the convenience of our customers.

“Another aspect of these 5 years is that, we really want to focus on the mass market where our services should go out there even in the rural areas where people are able to access our services and through that we will be achieving financial inclusion which will be very important for everyone,” he said.

Established in 1971, NICO is the pioneer in financial services in many regards as it was the first company to list on the Malawi Stock Exchange in 1996 and is the first Malawian multinational when it established NICO Zambia in 1997.

It is also the first to build a multipurpose shopping centre, Chichiri Mall, in 2000 and the first to list its subsidiary company, ICON Properties, on the Malawi Stock Exchange, after a 10-year period of no new listings in 2019.

The NICO Group’s strong presence in the country is through financial services that range from life & general insurance, pension administration, banking, asset & capital management; infrastructure development & property management; hospitality, technology — while enjoying some remarkable business footprints outside the country.