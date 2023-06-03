NICO Group joins huge support from corporates towards EGENCO’s hosting of Power Utilities meetings with K12m investment

NICO Group and EGENCO officials captured during the symbolic cheque presentation

By Victor Singano Jnr

In appreciation of the role that Electricity Generation Company (EGENCO) plays in driving the country’s economy through the energy as an enabler of growth, NICO Group — which comprises NBS Bank and Eris Properties — has supported with K12 million towards the 57th Association of Power Utilities of Africa (APUA) meetings scheduled for Saturday, June 3-9 at Bingu International Convention Center (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The meetings will provide a platform where various power utilities in Africa will come together to discuss the development of the African electricity sector and speaking on behalf of the NICO Group when presenting the sponsorship, NICO General Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Donbell Mandala, said they felt duty bound to support EGENCO, who are also a partner to the group.

“We appreciate the role that EGENCO plays in driving the economy and recognises that energy is an enabler of growth,” he said. “Our manufacturing, mining, and agriculture industries, to mention a few, all need energy to operate successfully.”

He added that the Group is a key contributor to national development and an advocate for economic growth and that this sponsorship is a further indication of the Group’s commitment towards that drive.

“We believe that EGENCO and its partners will use these meeting to network with key stakeholders and build relationships that support their key strategies as they aspire to growth the energy generation capacity,” he said.

Receiving the sponsorship, EGENCO CEO, William Liabunya expressed gratitude towards NICO gesture, saying: “This is not the first time that NICO Group has supported us on initiatives that contribute to bettering the energy sector.

“We are grateful and believe that this sponsorship will go a long way helping us gain more knowledge on what we can do and develop the nations power grid,” Liabunya said.

APUA, which was established in 1970, is a continental non-profit organization that brings together power utilities in Africa as well as foreign organizations whose activities contribute to the development of the African electricity sector.

NICO Group reiterates that it remains committed to partnering and growing partnerships with institutions that contribute to the growth of Malawi.