NICO Group invests K40m towards Presidential Charity Golf tournament to fund needy school students

* Scheduled for October 8 at Lilongwe Golf Club, the organisers are targeting to raise K200 million

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

As part of its corporate social responsibility, NICO Group pumped in K40 million towards this year’s Pesidential Charity Golf Tournament to assist needy school students, who are lacking school fees across the country.

Presenting the cheque on Thursday at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe, NICO Group’s head of marketing and customer experience, Lorraine Phiri said the company made the decision to support the initiative, taking cognizance of the main objective towards the education sector.

Scheduled for October 8 at Lilongwe Golf Club, the organisers are targeting to raise K200 million and Phiri asked other well-wishers to come and support the tournament so that it should generate more income to support more students.

“For the previous years, we’ve been taking part in supporting students from underprivileged backgrounds,” she said. “So when we saw that the Presidential Charity has organized the golf tournament — and that the funds will be channeled towards supporting university students who are in need, we felt that we should come in as platinum sponsor.

In his remarks Presidential Press Secretary, Anthony Kasunda thanked NICO Group for the generous support, saying it will raise the morale of the tournament.

“Government has more plans to support the vulnerable people and this is the best example to showcasing how capable the government is to support people who lacks school feels in the country,” he said.

The tournament organising committee spokesperson, Thomas Chafunya expressed delight with the support, which he said has come at the right time.

“Honestly, we are very grateful for the gesture,” he said. “It is the expectation that other companies and organizations will emulate what NICO Group has done by coming in and supporting us because for us to achieve the main goal we really need support from well-wishers.”