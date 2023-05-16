NICO Group invest K7m towards ICTAM’s 2023 Expo from Wednesday

* We believe this is a brilliant opportunity for us to show support to the nation and the ICT fraternity as a whole

By Victor Singano Jnr

NICO Group has sponsored K7 million towards ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) Expo scheduled for Wednesday (May 17-18) at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe — under the theme; #Building resilience businesses through the use of digital technologies#.

Speaking on behalf of the Group during the cheque presentation in Blantyre, Head of IT at NBS Bank, Chinga Chagaluka said: “We believe this is a brilliant opportunity for us to show support to the nation and the ICT fraternity as a whole.

“We also believe this is a great opportunity for the nation to collaborate with other people from other nations and learn on what our neighbors are doing in terms of ICT development.”

ICTAM vice-president, Mayamiko Nkoloma commended the gesture taken by the NICO Group, saying it will go a long way to ensure that their event is successful.

“We are very overwhelmed with the support we have received from NICO Group and we are thankful because the money will help to make our event a successful and memorable.

“We are not only looking at ICT companies but rather all the businesses which are planning to grow. We will give them a recipe on how to grow through the use of technologies.”

Both local and international ICT players are expected to be part of the Expo where among others, companies that are making difference in Malawi will be recognized during the awards gala night.