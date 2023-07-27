NICO Group donates four CCTV cameras to Blantyre Police

* Security is paramount in the society as it contributes to the development of every country



By Victor Singano Jnr

As one of way of contributing to smooth security operations and reduce crime rate in the city, NICO Group on Wednesday has invested four closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras worth K7 million to Blantyre Police Station.

At the handover in Blantyre, NICO Life Chief Executive Officer, Eric Chapola said the donation is a continuation of the company’s commitment to support Malawi Police Services, emphasizing that the cameras have been made available to make sure security is boosted in the central business district of Blantyre City to ensure safety of all businesses of companies and organisations.

“As we all aware, security is paramount in the society as it contributes to the development of every country,” he said. “As such, it is our belief that the cameras will play a big role in supporting Malawi Police in their operations and we are very sure that once they’re put in use our city will be crime free.”

In his vote of thanks, Deputy Commissioner of Police and Officer in Change of Blantyre Police Station, Obrey Nyirenda said the donation is very timely as police world over are operating using technology means in many of their operations.

Nyirenda further said having the CCTV cameras, police officers will be easily monitoring the city without hiccups as it was in the past.

“These cameras will play a crucial role because we’ll always have access to notice any incidences happening in our city in a very fastest way, control the traffic congestions among others because our responsibility is to make sure we provide enough security to the people,” Nyirenda said.

National chairperson of Community Policing in Malawi, Yunus Lambat commended NICO Group for the gesture, saying the cameras will give confidence to the people to operate their businesses in safe and secure environment.