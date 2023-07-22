NICO General launches WhatsApp Chatbox and Broker portal to improve clients service needs

Donbell Mandala, NICO General CEO

By Victor Singano Jnr

NICO General has launched new digital platforms named WhatsApp Chatbox and Broker Portal’ which are aimed at meeting customers needs in the digital technology and improve their daily services.

The two platforms, which were unvield on Wednesday at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre, will among other things minimize the processes which the clients were going through to access assistance from the company in terms of transactions and other services.

NICO General Chief Executive Officer, Donbell Mandala said the WhatsApp Chabox product has been created in order to help customers, especially motorists, to access various services through a WhatsApp call centre number whenever they want to buy motor insurances or cover via mobile.

The Broker Portal is a digital solution which will allow customers to buy insurance, lodging a claim, checking balances in terms of premium and other services at the comfort of the offices or homes.

“These services are very effective and our objective is to make sure there is efficiency for our partners so that each and every customer is able to interact with us timely and instantly not by relying on coming physically direct at our receptions which will also save their costs,” Mandala said.

Insurance Brokers President Delvin Khongono, who is also Minet Malawi Insurance Brokers managing director, described the two products as crucial and timely, saying the platforms will bring a significant change for the services among customers in this time where the world is going digital.

He added that the products will also give an advantage to the customers of working without under pressure like it was where every client was required to visit NICO offices when they’re in need of a help.

“When you’re doing things digitally, chances of making errors are always minimized unlike writing on papers so with the coming of the new service platforms we believe everything will improve,” Nkhongono said.