NICO General launches flexible third-party private motor insurance cover

Maravi Express

NICO General has launched affordable third-party private motor insurance cover that will enable clients pay for cover for 3 to 6 months.

The cover, dubbed Kapa Easy, gives clients who might not meet the full annual cover a chance to adhere to the road regulations by having insurance cover.

NICO General Chief Executive Officer, Donbell Mandala, said the company values it customers and understands that times are tough.

“It is our duty as an insurance company to provide various products and solutions that cater to our client’s needs,” Mandala said. “We have introduced this flexible cover to ease the pressure of having to pay the full amount.”

He added that though the cover appears very cheap at K39,950 for a 3-month cover, the company will continue to provide the best services to its clients.

“Our duty is not just to be of service to our clients, but to be of the best service. Offer will in no way compromise on the quality of service we give,” he said.

Kapa Easy was launched on November 5, 2021 and is available at all NICO General offices and Service Centers.

Mandala said NICO Group, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary of providing top notch financial services, remains committed to finding ways to improve its services by always putting its customers and their needs first.

The flexibility shown by NICO General is one way of celebrating the 50th Anniversary as a proud indigenous brand that offers comprehensive financial solutions in general insurance, life insurance, pension administration, asset management, capital market & investment as well as banking.