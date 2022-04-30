NICO General enhances safe driving by rewarding customers who do not get involved in accidents

* Dubbed ‘Eetu Drive Better Rewards’ with the first winner walking away with a quarterly prize of K300,000 cash back and K300,000 discount on the next insurance



By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

NICO General Insurance has launched an innovative initiative to be rewarding its customers who do not get involved in accidents — dubbed ‘Eetu Drive Better Rewards’ — in an effort to encourage safe and careful driving on the roads of Malawi.

Through the campaign, insured motorists with the country’s leading general insurance firm stand a chance to win cash back and discounts when they do not make claims for at least 3 months on the next insurance renewal or addition in each quarter of the year.

The campaign, which will run for a year, will see the first winner walking away with a quarterly prize of K300,000 cash back and K300,000 discount on the next insurance.

There will also be K200,000 cash back and K200,000 discount on next insurance for the runner-up and K100,000 for the third prize.

Speaking during the launch held at NICO head offices in Blantyre, NICO General Chief Executive Officer, Donbell Mandala said this is one way of encouraging its clients to drive safely to avoid unnecessary accidents.

He emphasized that people keep getting maimed or dying on the roads of the country most times through unnecessary accidents — thus the initiative to inspire motorists who are their clients to observe care.

He said this is also another way of giving back to their customers for keeping their faith in NICO General — a subsidiary of country’s giant financial service provider, NICO Group.

“We understand the frustration that comes with paying premiums, so we want to ensure that our clients feel appreciated for their driving capabilities,” Mandala said.

He added that some of their customers have kept their faith with NICO General for many years without recording any claim, hence the need to appreciate them and keep them satisfied.

Last November, NICO General launched an affordable third-party private motor insurance cover that enables clients to pay for cover for 3 to 6 months — dubbed ‘Kapa Easy’— which gives clients who might not meet the full annual cover a chance to adhere to the road regulations by having insurance cover.

The Kapa Easy cover, that is flexible enough to ease the pressure of having to pay the full amount, is at K39,950 for a 3-month cover which goes together with all needs in terms of claims.

At its launch, Mandala had said the company values it customers and understands that times are tough and it is their duty to provide various products and solutions that cater to their clients’ needs.

The flexibility shown by NICO General is one way of celebrating the NICO Group’s 50th Anniversary as a proud indigenous brand that offers comprehensive financial solutions in general insurance, life insurance, pension administration, asset management, capital market & investment as well as banking.