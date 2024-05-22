NICO Asset Managers invests K16 million for National Schools Chess Championship 

Dunga (centre), handing over the dummy cheque to Howahowa (right) and Nyasulu

By Victor Singano Jnr

Official sponsors of the Malawi National Schools Chess Competition, NICO Asset Managers, one of the subsidiaries of NICO Group financial service institution, has invested K16 million as sponsorship for the 2024 competition — which is a 100% increase from last year’s K8 million.

The new sponsorship package was unveiled at Chichiri Secondary School in Blantyre on Tuesday as the official launch of the 2024 competition which involves secondary schools from the six Education Divisions across the country.

Its qualifiers commenced last month and expected to be concluded in July 2024 and in his remarks, NICO Asset Managers’ Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Dunga said they thought it wise to increase the sponsorship package as they believe in investing in youth programmes.

Through supporting school going learners, Dunga emphasised that it will play a vital role in building future responsible citizens, adding that the increase in sponsorship signifies the level of satisfaction for the professional manner and effort showcased by Chess Association of Malawi (CHESSAM) in as far as administration is concerned.

“It is very important to invest in the youths,” he stressed. “This competition always creates a platform for the young people to improve their knowledge in education and have brighter future at individual, family, as well as at national level because chess is a unique sport compared to other sporting disciplines.”

CHESSAM general secretary, Gift Howahowa applauded NICO Asset Managers for doubling the sponsorship, saying the increase will allow them to reach out to as many schools as possible who will take part in the competition.

“The increment is very commendable and it has just come at a right time because currently, chess is fast growing in schools which really needs such kind of support in order to accommodate other new schools hence developing the game in the process,” Howahowa said.

Malawi Schools Sports Association (MASSA) general secretary, Chrispine Nyasulu described the sponsorship as a great motivation to the chess family as it will assist in identifying hidden talent for both boys and girls.

“For every sport to grow, it requires a vibrant foundation and what NICO Asset Managers have done will give energy to CHESSAM to fight hard in making sure that schools are seriously playing Chess,” Nyasulu said.

The competition started at Divisional level across the country where four teams for boys and girls have currently qualified to the next level where they will battle out in their respective divisions and produce one boys and girls teams to automatically reach into the national stage.