NGOs galvanised to ensure their positive impacts of their health development efforts last well beyond duration of projects

Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Alima Daud

* Also called to invest in local capacity, empowering local health professionals, strengthening community resilience and ensuring the sustainable transfer of skills



* This approach is essential for achieving the long-term goals outlined in Health Sector Plan (HSSP) III

By Duncan Mlanjira

Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have been applauded for their unwavering dedication to improving the health and well-being of Malawi communities — while at the same time, they have been galvanised to ensure their positive impacts of their health development efforts should last well beyond duration of their projects.

This was shared by Deputy Minister of Health, Halima Alima Daud during the second session of the sectoral workshops which NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) is hosting ahead of the NGO Day 2024 to be held on October 16.

The interface meetings, being held at Amaryllis Hotel in Blantyre, have been organised in collaboration with Council of NGOs in Malawi (CONGOMA) and the Ministry of Gender & Social Welfare and the theme for the NGO Day 2024 commemoration is; ‘Strengthening Partnerships and Capacity in the NGO Sector: Panacea for Achieving MW2063 Agenda’.

The workshops are in three parts, focusing on NGOs that deal in education on the first day (yesterday, October 9); health today (October 10) and agriculture tomorrow, October 11 — ahead of the NGO Day 2024 to be presided over by President Lazarus Chakwera at Sanjika Palace mini stadium in Blantyre.

Daud also called on the NGOs to invest in local capacity, empowering local health professionals, strengthening community resilience and ensuring the sustainable transfer of skills — saying this approach is essential for achieving the long-term goals outlined in Health Sector Plan (HSSP) III.

The Deputy Minister described the gatherings as important as they “explore opportunities for collaboration and best practices in the health sector”.

“Health is more than just the absence of disease,” she said. “It is a fundamental human right and the foundation upon which individuals and societies thrive. Achieving optimal health outcomes requires strong partnership and coordinated efforts across all sectors — government, private institutions and the civil society.

“NGOs play an indispensable role in bridging gaps, reaching vulnerable populations and implementing innovative approaches that complement government efforts.”

Daud further praised that NGOs that their work has been “critical in ensuring that essential services reach the most undeserved populations — whether providing maternal and child healthcare; addressing infectious diseases; promoting health education; or delivering life-saving interventions — you have helped advance our national health goals”.

“The challenges we face in the health sector are immense and multifaceted. From tackling communicable and non-communicable diseases to achieving universal health coverage and addressing health inequities, our journey is long and complex.

“These challenges cannot be addressed by any one organisation or government alone. Therefore, the best practices and collaboration we seek today are not just desirable — they are essential.”

Thus she emphasised that the partnership aligns with the aspirations of the HSSP III that represents the country’s shared vision for transforming Malawi’s health system and outlines several key aspirations.

“This includes achieving Universal Health Coverage by ensuring that every Malawian, regardless of their economic or geographic status, has access to a basic package of health services; improving the quality of health services by strengthening human resources; and upgrading infrastructure and leveraging technology for more efficient service delivery.

“Enhancing equity and inclusivity in the health sector by addressing inequalities, especially for women, children and undeserved populations; building resilience in the health system by preparing for and responding to public health emergencies, including pandemics and natural disasters; and fostering partnerships across all sectors — government, private sector, civil society and NGOs — to enhance the impact of health interventions.”

She outlined three key areas which NGOs can play a pivotal role in supporting these aspirations, which include:

* Alignment with national policies and strategic objectives

While each NGO may have unique areas of focus, it is critical that their programmes align with national priorities. HSSP III provides a clear roadmap for addressing health challenges in Malawi.

By harmonising their work with this plan, they will ensure that all stakeholders, public and private, move in the same direction — thus NGOs needing “to collaborate closely with the Ministry of Health to complement government-led initiatives and avoid duplication of efforts”.

* Building capacity and strengthening health systems

A central goal of HSSP III is to strengthen the health system to deliver high quality care which includes investing in healthcare workers, improving health infrastructure and adopting new technologies

The NGOs are encouraged to focus not only short-term interventions but also on sustainable capacity building initiatives as this will ensure that the positive impacts in their efforts last well beyond the duration of projects.

* Enhancing partnerships and collaboration

The success of HSSP III relies on multi-sectoral collaboration and coordinated partnerships as no single entity can tackle the complex health changes faced. NGOs, government bodies, development partners and the private sector must work together in a coordinated and strategic manner.

“Strengthening the frameworks for collaboration, sharing best practices and fostering a culture of mutual trust and accountability will be key to our collective success.”

Daud concluded by saying acknowledging “the remarkable contributions NGOs have made to the health sector”, adding: “Many of you have been at the forefront of delivering essential services, advocating for policy change and pioneering innovative projects that have transformed lives.

“Your work has reached the underserved, the marginalised and those in remote areas — and for that we are deeply grateful. As we continue to work together, let us remind ourselves of the shared values that guide us — equity, inclusivity, sustainability and accountability.

“Our goal is not only to find immediate health solutions but also to build long-lasting systems that will serve future generations. This meeting offers us an invaluable opportunity to deepen our dialogue, share insights and most importantly, strengthening the synergies between the government and NGOs.

“By working together, I am confident we can accelerate progress and make meaningful, positive changes in the lives of those who depend on us. Let us remember that the health of our people is both our responsibility and our reward. Together, we can achieve more than we ever could have alone.”

The presentations she participated in included ‘Policy Gaps, Sustainability/Localisation, Joint Financing Mechanisms’ by Ministry of Health; ‘Reproductive, Maternal, Neonatal & Child Health’ by Seed Global Health Malawi; ‘Communicable Diseases (malaria, TB, HIV/Aids)’ by Mother2Mother; ‘Non-communicable Diseases (trauma, cancer, mental)’ by Partners in Health; ‘Community Health’ by Village Reach; and ‘Nutrition’ by Civil Society Organisation Nutrition Alliance (CSONA).

Secretary to Health-Administration, James Manyetera added voice in acknowledging the role NGORA is playing in engaging with NGOs to align their development projects with the MW2063 national vision, saying the Ministry alone “cannot be everywhere”.

“We need the support of NGOs in fulfilling people’s daily health requirements through our blueprint Universal Health Coverage. We realise your independence but you cannot work in isolation.

“All we need and look forward to is an improved health service delivery across the country in a coordinated effort,” Manyetera said.

And indeed, in recognising the important role that NGOs play, the government factored the NGO Fund in its 2024/25 National Budget, which Parliament passed pegged at K1 billion.

It is a funding that was mooted by President Chakwera when he attended NGO Day 2023 in Lilongwe where a 2023 NGO Sector Report was also launched, which highlighted some serious challenges the sector was experiencing.

The challenges included compliance rate of registered NGOs, which was at 61% and seeing the gap in capacity building due to financial constraints, President Chakwera directed Ministry of Gender, Community Development & Social Welfare and NGORA to work out how the sector could be capacitated.