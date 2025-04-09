NGORA commends 350 NGOs licenced in 1st quarter of 2025 after compliance to operating regulations

* This is contrary to previous years where compliance was low and we, therefore, commend them for this

By George Bulombola, MANA

Basing on their submission of last year’s reports financial reports, 350 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have been issued with operating licences by NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) in the 1st quarter of 2025.

NGORA Chief Executive Officer, Edward Chileka Banda has since commended the NGOs for improved compliance to operating regulations and the NGO Act.

“We have in this just ended quarter, 350 NGOs that have licenses basing on their last year’s reports,” Chileka Banda said in Mzuzu during an update interface with NGOs based in the North Region on the operations of NGORA.

“This is contrary to previous years where compliance was low and we, therefore, commend them for this. We are also currently processing a number of applications and licenses that are issued based on reports that NGOs are required to submit to NGORA as we continue promoting a compliance culture as a bedrock to success.”

Chileka-Banda added that the reports include sources of funds and the amount, activities being implemented and where the funds would be used in their social and economic development programmes.

“The whole purpose of this is to ensure that NGOs’ operations benefit communities because without that, it becomes difficult to track, monitor and understand the impact of their operations in the communities.”

He also said there were cases in the past where some NGOs had taken advantage of communities and abused resources provided by donors, leading to some donors complaining that their funds are being embezzled.

On update of regulations, the CEO said NGORA has come up with operating regulation for international NGOs: “In this particular regulation which has been gazetted already, there is a requirement for international NGOs to be spending at least 30% of their funding through local organisations to ensure enhanced capacity of local NGOs and sustainability of interventions through various sectors in their projects’ catchment areas.”

Executive Director for NGO, Youth Watch Society, Muteyu Banda described the meeting as important, saying besides NGORA’s updates, issues of compliance to enhance sanity, transparency and accountability in the operations of NGOs were also discussed.

He wondered whether some NGOs, which are fond of holding press briefings and organising demonstrations, are registered with NGORA or not as most of them don’t avail themselves during such meetings.

“It is of paramount importance that NGOs operate within the rule of law and I can say that I am satisfied with the laws and regulations in that they do not shrink civil space in terms of advocacy but will continue checking on each other to ensure sanity and that we always work within the laws,” Muteyu Banda said.