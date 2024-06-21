NGO Regulatory Authority no longer to give warnings to non-compliant NGOs but to take legal action

* The Authority has also written service providers to ensure that they only provide services to compliant NGOs

* In addition, the NGORA website, myNGO.ngora.mw system shall automatically remove all NGOs that have not been compliant for the past three years

* In that regard, such NGOs shall be considered unregistered and will not be allowed to operate in the country

By Duncan Mlanjira

NGO Regulatory Authority (NGORA) will no longer be giving warnings to non-compliant non-governmental organisations (NGOs) but to take the process through legal action.

This was said by NGORA Chief Executive Officer, Edward Chileka-Banda during a luncheon meeting with NGOs at Sunbird Mount Soche yesterday, June 20, where it was to remind them of its mandate as well as update them on upcoming events.

He noted that most Malawian NGOs tend to regard early warnings from NGORA on non-compliance as intrusive — thus opting to seek legal guidance and apart from that, the Authority has also “written service providers to ensure that they only provide services to compliant NGOs”.

In addition, Chileka-Banda enlightened the NGOs that the NGORA website —myNGO.ngora.mw system — “shall automatically remove all NGOs that have not been compliant for the past three years”.

“In that regard, such NGOs shall be considered unregistered and will not be allowed to operate in the country.”

He further reminded them that NGORA’s role is to register and oversee the operations of NGOs in Malawi and within this function, the regulator ensures that NGOs are operating with valid licenses each year.

“So far, 468 NGOs have renewed their 2024 licenses and for those of you that have not yet renewed, I urge you to do so as soon as possible,” he said.

He quoted Section 22 of the NGO Act that states that NGOs are required to submit to NGORA audited financial statements, annual reports outlining activities undertaken in that year, and annual returns summarizing the NGOs administrative information.

“I would therefore like to remind all of you present in this meeting that the deadline for the submission of 2023 reports is 31st June.”

On the upcoming events, Chileka-Banda announced that — in conjunction with the Ministry of Gender and Council for Non-Governmental Organization of Malawi (CONGOMA) — they shall host another NGO Day this year that is being proposed to take place in October at Kamuzu Stadium.

“Building on the 2023 NGO Day, this year’s event shall be preceded with three days sectoral meetings which are aimed at facilitating peer-to-peer learning, networking and partnership amongst NGOs, development partners and the government.

“The sectors that will meet are Health, Education and Agriculture (food security). After these meetings, we shall develop an issues paper which shall be shared with the line Ministries as well as the Head of State.”

He also announced that President Lazarus Chakwera is also being proposed to be the guest of honor at the 2023 NGO Day as well as to grace the NGO Day’s gala dinner where outstanding NGOs will be awarded.

The awards will be under nine categories — of Compliance; Transparency; Policy Alignment; Interventions in hard-to-reach areas; Community empowerment; Promoting girl child education; Health; Food Security and Localization agenda.

A committee has been constituted that will help in the planning of the event and it constitutes Office of the President & Cabinet; The State House; Ministry of Gender; Ministry of Local Government & National Unity; NGORA; CONGOMA; BASEFLOW; CAMFED; Eagles Relief; Gift of the Givers; Mai Aisha; Mary’s Meals; Health & Right Education Program; Concerned Youth Organization; Centre for Conflict Management & Women Development; and Pan African Civic Education Network.

Chileka-Banda further informed the NGOs that NGORA is currently conducting a Gap Assessment “to identify trends and weaknesses in the sector [whose] analysis will assist the Authority to build and identify the capacity needs of the sector in order to implement develop a capacity development program”.

Also present was NGORA’s independent advisor, Robin McGregor from Scotland, who has vast experience in the operations of NGOs having worked with UK’s Charity Commission in which all NGOs and charitable organisations are regulated.

He enlightened the Malawian NGOs that they play a huge role by providing the right direction when donors and other foreign charities want to offer their services in Malawi — which was a direct reference from global NGOs who have a wrong perception that local NGOs have weak governance systems.

In his conclusion, Chileka-Banda profoundly thanked the NGOs for gracing the “important meeting”, saying: “It is therefore my hope that we continue working together so as to ensure that the work done by NGOs benefits citizens of and develop Malawi.”

NGORA established an NGO Fund with the aim of building the financial and institutional capacity of NGOs to promote project sustainability through Government-NGO partnerships.

The Fund will also provide seed money to selected NGOs and build the capacity of potential CBOs to graduate into NGOs and at a breakfast meeting NGORA had with NGOs in Mzuzu last May, Chileka-Banda said this will ensure that NGOs in the country have capacity in order to have improved service delivery.

A report on its website, ngora.mw, the CEO is quoted as saying the NGO Fund is one critical component of the capacity building for NGOs and he cited the 2023 NGO Sector Report which highlighted some of the capacity gaps within the sector.

He observed that some NGOs are facing challenges in coordination and financial challenges leading to their closure, saying: “Some development partners have raised concerns regarding low capacity within the sector.

“The Fund is, therefore, government’s response to strengthen the sector to ensure that we have strong implementer because NGOs are implementers. We will be supporting them to make sure that they provide better services. I want therefore to state that we are set as government to support the sector.”

Chileka-Banda also stated that the provision of partnership within the NGO Act will also help to build the capacity of NGOs, especially in view of the localisation agenda.

“There is a 30% partnership requirement stating that programs by international NGOs are to be implemented by local NGOs and if the local NGOs are struggling, they may not benefit from that.

“The localisation agenda which is an international agenda by the UN to make sure that local communities and countries take ownership of development work will therefore assist these struggling NGOs.”

The CEO also called upon the Northern Region-based NGOs to be compliant in order to allow the Authority to ensure that issues of money laundering and terrorism financing are dealt with.

“We are asking NGOs to make sure that compliance doesn’t become an issue. We have unfortunately seen a number of NGOS struggling to comply and some just do not want to comply.

“NGOs that are compliant are in essence able to insulate themselves from the vices of money laundering and terrorism financing so that the money that comes into Malawi is clean,” he said.

Present at the breakfast meeting was Presidential Advisor on NGOs, Martha Kwataine, who concurred with Chileka-Banda by adding that compliance will assist NGOs to get more funding.

She also stated that if NGOs are established with the intention of providing support and developing the country, issues of non-compliance will be non-existent.

“NGOs are supposed to help government fill a particular gap,” she is quoted as saying. “Everyone has a right to establish an NGO but it must come from the intention of helping humanity.”