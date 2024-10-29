‘Ngeyi Kanyongolo’s death is a huge loss to the family and to all of us as a nation’

* We have lost one of the renowned members of the Malawian intelligentsia—Michael Nazombe wrote on Facebook



* We thank God for her life and the impact of her contributions towards the socio and economic development of her compatriots and the academia—CCAP’s Rev. Maulidi

* She was always smiling! Heaven has gained —Geofrey Mustafa Taumbe

By Duncan Mlanjira

Heartfelt tributes keep pouring in following the passing on of Catholic University of Malawi Vice-Chancellor, Associate Professor Ngeyi Ruth Kanyongolo, describing the death as “a huge loss to the family and to all of us as a nation”.

Kanyongolo (58) died yesterday at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre October 28, 2024, after short illness and she will be laid to rest tomorrow, October 30, 2024 at Che Chamba Village in Thyolo District.

Michael Nazombe wrote on Facebook: “We have lost one of the renowned members of the Malawian intelligentsia and a very committed Catholic woman I had ever met.

“I worked closely with Prof. Ngeyi Kanyongolo in 2017 when we both led in the development of the 2017-2022 strategic plan for Zomba Catholic Diocese; she was a very resourceful professional who smoothly supported the attainment of the meaningful goals of the project.

“Pepani bambo Prof. Edge Kanyongolo and the entire family — Ambuye akufungatireni. Pepani Catholic church in Malawi and pepani onse. Mzimu wa Amai athu uuse mumtendere ndikuyera kosatha.”

Born Ngeyi Jumbe, she was married to fellow law scholar, Fidelis Edge Kanyongolo, who retired from the University of Malawi and on his part, Beston Mhango wrote: “This is heartbreaking and painful — very sad indeed. Just last Friday I did my presentation at the MIPS conference soon after hers. What a loss to the country. My deepest condolences to the family.

Makhumbo Mkanavimbundi Munthali described her as a “jovial academic giant” to which Geofrey Mustafa Taumbe attested, saying: “She was always smiling! Heaven has gained.”

Rabson Nyirenda described 2024 as “a horrible year” probably in reference to the tragic death of Vice-President Saulos Klaus Chilima: “But where it has pleased the Almighty to call upon her soul, we can’t help but respect God’s sovereign decision.

“We mourn with her family. A huge loss to the Catholic Church and the nation. May her soul rest in eternal peace.”

Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod Deputy General Secretary, Baxton Maulidi said this was a sad development to him personally as he and Kanyongolo come from same district: “But we thank God, the Almighty for the beautiful life she lived.

“There is time for everything. We thank God for her life and the impact of her contributions towards the socio and economic development of her compatriots and the academia.”

Harry Majawa said: “Heartbreaking, she was a woman with a golden heart, what a great loss to the Malawi nation”, with Ranwell Fatsani saying: “This is so sad and great loss, Malawi shall live to remember her legacy.”

Luccille Chidule said: “The stars are spelling out her name in heaven she has lived her life like a candle in the wind. The candle has burned out but her legend will live on. Rest in peace my role model; ‘When I grow up I want to be Ngeyi Kaminjolo’.”

Martin Kansichi Banda also attested that its a “very big loss to the nation and the academia [as she was] a very humble professor with a very elaborate record of achievements.”

A report by Malawi News Agency quoted a communication from the Catholic University as saying Zomba Diocese arranged a requiem mass in honour of Kanyongolo at Sacred Heart Zomba Cathedral this morning.

A letter to all priests, religious brothers and sisters, and lay faithful, Zomba Diocese Bishop’s secretary Fr. Joseph Makawa described Kanyongolo as a devoted and active member of the Catholic Women Association.

Meanwhile, classes at the Catholic University of Malawi have been suspended in honour of the departed Vice-Chancellor.

Ngeyi Kanyongolo is a renowned lawyer and longtime legal scholar, has died after Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) appointed her as the third Vice-Chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi, effective March 5, 2024.

Kanyongolo selflessly served in many positions in the academia, corporate world and was also human rights activists, who actively promoted women rights.

She obtained Bachelors of Law at the University of Malawi (UNIMA), formerly Chancellor College in 1991 and a Masters Degree in 1997 obtained from University of London.

In 2000, she joined UNIMA as law lecturer and later obtained PhD in Law from the University of Warwick UK in 2007.

She retired from UNIMA in 2023 after serving for 23 years and was until her death an active member of the Catholic Church, serving in many dioceses and parish level positions in Zomba and was a member of Catholic Women Association (CWA) in the Zomba Diocese.

She was last seen in public, as CWA member on October 12, at St. Montfort Chiluwe Catholic outstation in Zomba during CWA prayers, according to Malawi 24s Zomba correspondent, Raphael Likaka who mostly covers CWA events.—Additional reporting by Evance Chisiano, MANA