Newly-commissioned Mwanza stadium after late legislator Joyce Chitsulo by President Chakwera

* Described late Chitsulo as a development conscious leader who prioritised development over partisan politics

* Her daughter, Maureen Chitsulo is aspiring candidate as MP for Mwanza West representing Malawi Congress Party (MCP)

By Evans Chisiano & Brian Wasili, MANA

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has named the newly-constructed stadium in Mwanza as Joyce Chitsulo Stadium in honour of late legislator, who until her death was Mwanza West Member of Parliament (MP) as well as Deputy Minister of Local Government, Unity & Culture.

Chakwera described late Chitsulo as a development conscious leader, who prioritised development over partisan politics.

“Joyce Chitsulo was a pace setter in development,” said the President. “I therefore name this facility Joyce Chitsulo Stadium.”

Present among the dignitaries and the large crowd that gathered was late Joyce Chitsulo’s daughter, Maureen, who is aspiring candidate as MP for Mwanza West representing Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Construction of the 7,000-10,000 capacity stadium started in January 2024 and has been commissioned with the first match on the pitch between Mwanza Select and TNM Super League side, Dedza Dynamos.

Excitement swept through Mwanza over the modern facility that expected to transform sporting, cultural, and social activities in the district.

In his welcome remarks on behalf of the people and chiefs of Mwanza, Traditional Authority Nthache described the stadium as “a blessing for the community,” emphasising that it symbolises the government’s commitment to uplifting rural districts.

“This is a proud moment for us,” said the Chief. “We thank the President for honouring his word and bringing development to Mwanza, including this stadium that will inspire our children and unite our communities.

Nthache used the occasion to voice other urgent needs — appealing for emergency food support, citing three consecutive years of poor harvests caused by drought and cyclones.

He also requested a modern market at Mwanza Boma, a bus depot, and upgrades to Thambani and Kunenekude roads, which become impassable during the rainy season.

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, described the stadium as part of the government’s broader vision for inclusive development.



“This stadium is not just about football. It will be a centre for culture, youth empowerment, and economic activity. We call on the people of Mwanza to safeguard it and use it responsibly so that it serves generations to come,” Chimwendo Banda said.

President Chakwera described the stadium as “a house of hope, unity, and opportunity” for Mwanza and Malawi at large, saying: “When we laid the foundation stone last year, it was not just about construction.

“It was a declaration that Mwanza deserves development of the highest standard. Today, we celebrate a dream that has become reality,” Chakwera said.

The Mwanza stadium project is part of a wider government agenda aimed at providing every district with modern facilities to boost social and economic life.

In interviews, residents expressed excitement and hailed the stadium as a transformative development. Many said they never imagined seeing such a facility in Mwanza and emphasised that young people now have opportunities to develop their sporting talents.

With football, netball, basketball, and volleyball courts now available at Joyce Chitsulo Stadium, attention has turned to how local sports associations, schools, and community groups will utilise the facility to nurture talent and strengthen social cohesion across the district.—Pictures by Abel Ikiloni, MANA