Newly-appointed NICO Life CEO Wise Chigudu challenges to create more business partnerships

By Victor Singano Jnr

The newly-appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for NICO Life Insurance, Wise Chigudu says he is committed to fight hard in bringing more partners who can help the company’s business grow as well as enhancing Malawi business and make it competitive and attractive at global landscape.

Chigudu, who has succeeded Eric Chapola — who retired after serving in various positions at NICO Group for a period of 20 years — made the remarks when the company organized a farewell ceremony to Chapola on Friday at Protea Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre.

Chigudu expressed his appreciation for the post, which he described as an absolute honour to takeover from a legend and a man of Chapola’s statue and build upon the remarkable works that he has contributed to the company.

He further disclosed that to ensure the company keeps on growing in terms of business, he is looking forward to be meeting up with both new and existing clients, build strong partnerships in order to show that the economy of Malawi is growing through working together.

“There has been a lot of positives under my successor because he was very much dedicated to the work,” he said. “As I am taking over his role, I will do everything possible to maintain the existing trust from our clients and also create more partnerships in the business industry because that is one of the major secretes of success.”

On his part, Chapola said he’s retiring fully satisfied for the achievements made in the industry during his time of service with support from members of the company, partners and other stakeholders.

He urged his successor and the entire company to maintain the culture that will build NICO Life for many years to come, saying: “The results of profits have been improving every year because everyone was respecting the culture of the company which dwelled much in dedication.

“It is therefore my humble plea to my successor to promote a good relationship among members, behave similarly, chasing same goals with aim of taking the company to another level,” Chapola said.

NICO Group Managing Director, Vizenge Kumwenda described Chapola as one of heroes who played a pivot role in making sure the company reach where it is today by creating networking with stakeholders, transforming the culture, bringing hardworking spirit, treating both senior and junior staff members equally just to mention a few.

While at NICO Group, Chapola served as CEO for NICO General, NICO Uganda as well as NICO Group Boards.