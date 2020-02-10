New Wanderers FC treasurer resigns day after been elected

By Duncan Mlanjira

Newly-elected Mighty Be Forward Wanderers treasurer, Davie Pemba has resigned from his post just a day after he was elected, saying he prefers to be in the new committee as just an executive member.

In a letter to the team’s trustees, the executive committee and to the supporters committee, Pemba said he has come up up the decision to relinquish the post of treasurer after discussions and consultation made with his family members.

“I will just be an executive member for the club and leave the [post of] treasurer to my colleague Mphatso Jika.

“I would like to thank all members and club supporters of Be Forward Wanderers for the trust they had on me on a position of treasurer and I would like to continue supporting the club as executive member,” Pemba said.

During the elections held on Sunday at Wanderers Club House along the Lali Lubani Road, Symon Sikwese was ushered in unopposed as chairman with Chris Kanaji as his deputy.

The new general secretary is Victor Maunde, who also went in unopposed as well as new vice-general secretary Adela Migogo.

In accepting the challenging task, Sikwese said Wanderers need radical transformation over roles and responsibilities of trustees, executive and supporters.

“We need to put in place systems that can move the team forward,” said Sikwese.

He also called for financial prudence at the club and the need to enhance commercialisation.

The club’s trustees chairperson Rashid Gaffar told the new committee to sustain the team through other sources of funding than just relying on sponsorship from Be Forward.

Sikwese replaced Gift Mkandawire as chairperson, who pledged to support the new committee.