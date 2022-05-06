New twist to case between Kalindo and the lady he is suing for defamation; She also sued him last year

Bon Kalindo

* She alleged in September last year that Kalindo borrowed a total of K2.23 million in 2019

By Duncan Mlanjira

The lady, Dorrah Samson that Bon Kalindo has sued demanding K50 million compensation over alleged defamation, also sued the comedian-turned politician last year over unpaid loans he took from her.

A letter of summons that Maravi Express has in possession, indicates that prior to 2019 general elections, Kalindo approached Samson and on several occasions borrowed a total of K2.23 million.

It is alleged that in January 2019, Kalindo borrowed from Samson K600,000 for his children’s fees and in February she accepted to lend him a further K270,000 for his employees salaries in Salima.

Then in August, he is alleged to have borrowed K50,000 to bail out his wife and after helping her sell her motor vehicle at K1.25 million, she only benefited K950,000 while Kalindo allegedly took the rest.

Through her lawyers, YD Attorneys, Samson demanded immediate refund of the within 5 days and that should he fail, they were to commence a court action.

The summons were in September 2021 and Maravi Express is yet to establish if Kalindo honoured the debt.

On May 4, Kalindo — through his attorneys, Kawelo Lawyers — has sued Samson, a WhatsApp groups admin demanding K50 million compensation over the alleged defamation and also demanded an apology on the same media used named ‘Winiko Mbava’ and ‘Citizens Voice’.

He also asks for closure of the said WhatsApp groups — which Samson was allegedly using to attack Winiko and was given 48 hours to obliged as from Wednesday, May 4.

The K50 million compensation is being demanded to be paid within 7 days from same Wednesday, May 4 and that if all the demands are not met, Kawelo Lawyers have been instructed to proceed to commence both civil and criminal proceedings against Samson and without any further recourse to her whatsoever.

In their letter to Samson, Kawelo Lawyers indicate that for the past few weeks, she has been “on a smear campaign to tarnish [Kalindo’s] image by, among others, sending WhatsApp messages direct to him”.

“She is also alleged to have created the WhatsApp groups — ‘Winiko Mbava’ and ‘Citizens Voice’ — on which she has been attacking Kalindo “as a corrupt and dishonest person, a thief and a potential murderer”.

“We have further been informed that you added our client to these groups and you had the courage to add him back after he had exited the groups

“Your above conduct shows that you have clear intentions to injure the reputation of our client and indeed you have caused a great damage to his reputation and standing to all right-thinking members of the society,” says the summons from Kawelo Lawyers.