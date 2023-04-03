New SULOM committee hits ground running by engaging with football journalists

* President Fleetwood Haiya urged the football journalists to continue playing their major role in promoting the game’s stakeholders



* Excellent reporting makes the Beautiful Game more beautiful — thus attracts more support

By Duncan Mlanjira

Newly-elected Super League of Malawi (SULOM), led by Fleetwood Haiya partnered with Football Journalists Association (FJA) to hold its annual symposium through which its members are refreshed on new developments taking place in the global industry.

In his speech, Haiya took cognizance of the huge role that the media play in the promotion of the game, saying excellent reporting makes the Beautiful Game more beautiful — thus attracting more support from the corporate world and other stakeholders.

He urged the football journalists to continue playing their major role in promoting the game’s stakeholders, who are partnering with them in enhancing the elite league.

He also acknowledged that the more exposure players get, the better they play in order for them to be considered for the national football team.

“We all know that the TNM Super League is the major feeder of the Flames and if the national team is performing badly it’s like the elite league is not supplying the right material.

“But we have very good players and when encouraged they perform much better and in turn are recognised for consideration into the national team.”

Haiya hailed the football journalists for the support they render to the sport and called on them to have a cordial relationship to move the game to greater heights in the country as the season is one week away from kick-off.

On his part, FJA vice-president, Dietrich Friedrich applauded SULOM for supporting their association and was quick to mention that the 2023 season will be a season to reckon with on football reporting following this refresher course.

During the symposium, the FJA members were drilled of latest development on the FIFA laws of the game, courtesy of Confederation of Southern African Football Association (COSAFA) referees instructor, Michael Makoto — who highlighted major fouls that confuse football journalists and the fans.

They were also taught how to improve their skills ahead of the season by renowned veteran sports reporter, Frank Kandu of Malawi’s Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and a BBC correspondent.

The workshop brought together 35 FJA members from all the three regions in the country and the workshop was also graced by Williams Banda and Solomon Mchawi, who are general secretary and legal adviser respectively.