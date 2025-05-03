New Sports Council Board members sworn in yesterday at Capital Hill

* The appointments were made in April following the expiry of the previous board’s term led by Sunduzwayo Madise

* Who retained his chairperson position alongside Charles Ulaya, Susan Namangale, Chigomezgo Nyasulu and Alufeyo Chipanga

The newly-appointed board members of the Malawi National Council of Sports — chairperson Dr. Sunduzwayo Madise; vice-chairperson Charles Ulaya Banda; Susan Namangale; Chigomezgo Kimberly Nyasulu; Alufeyo Chipanga; Dabwitsa Hara; Proud Chalira and Thumbiko Kamungawatema Mhango — were sworn in yesterday at Capital Hill in Lilongwe.

The appointments were made in April following the expiry of the previous board’s term from which those retained are Madise, Ulaya Banda, Nyasulu, Namangale and Chipanga.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the members had an interface meeting with the Minister of Youth & Sports, Uchizi Mkandawire where the Minister provided policy guidance for the new board as they take up their new role.

Meanwhile, Sports Council announced this week that preparations for Malawi’s participation in the African Union Sports Council (AUSC) Region 5 Youth Games, scheduled for July 4–13, 2025 in Windhoek, Namibia, are at an advanced stage.

A statement from Sports Council Chief Executive Officer, Henry Kamata said Team Malawi has undergone three rigorous training camps to sharpen athletes’ skills and enhance their competitiveness at the Games.

“The first camp was conducted in August 2024, the second in December 2024, and the third in April 2025,” said Kamata in the statement. “Following a careful and comprehensive assessment process, Malawi will compete in the following sporting codes at the Games:

(A) team sports: football (boys), netball, volleyball (boys and girls), and basketball (boys);

(B) individual sports: athletics, para-athletics, special olympics, swimming, boxing, karate, judo, lawn tennis, table tennis, & e-sports.

The draw for the team sports was conducted last Sunday, April 27th in Windhoek and Kamata said Sports Council is satisfied with the outcome and confident that it presents favourable opportunities for Team Malawi to excel.

“As Sports Council, we are fully committed, ready and excited to showcase the abundant sporting talent that Malawi possesses. Our athletes have shown exceptional discipline, determination and growth throughout the preparation phases, and we are optimistic that they will rise to the occasion and carry the Malawi flag high.

“These Games offer not just a platform for competition but also for nurturing young athletes to become future continental and global champions. It is our firm belief that the investment made in the athletes’ preparations will yield outstanding performances.

“We call upon all Malawians to rally behind Team Malawi with unwavering support,” Kamata said while making a special appeal to the corporate world to partner with Team Malawi “as they represent us all”.