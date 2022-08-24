New movie channel to be introduced on DStv and GOtv from August 27

* The channel will offer entertaining local and international movies 24/7, from big blockbuster hits to unforgettable cinema classics



MultiChoice will launch a new movie channel, Movie Room on Sunday, August 27 to be available for both DStv and GOtv subscribers.

For DStv, it will be available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family & Access packages on channel 113 and for GOtv on Supa and Max packages on channel 28.

A statement from MultiChoice says the Movie Room channel is the brainchild of Ngwato Nkosi Group, known as the founders of Newzroom Afrika news and information service airing on DStv channel 405.

The company, which is a partnership between television entrepreneurs Thabile Ngwato and Thokozani Nkosi, is building on the strong platform created by Newzroom Afrika to expand its entertainment business with the launch of Movie Room.

Nkosi is quoted as saying: “This channel will offer entertaining local and international movies 24/7, from big blockbuster hits to unforgettable cinema classics.

“We’ll be carefully curating the line-up to cater for every mood – whether it’s edge-of-your-seat action you’re after or the comfort of an old favourite. Of course, we’ll also apply the unique perspective that we’ve become known for.”

Ngwato said the company had a bold ambition to build an African news and entertainment platform for the future.

“This is an exciting next step in our journey. Newzroom Afrika has been successful beyond all expectations, and we will use the experience of setting up the channel from scratch to make smart decisions in our approach with Movie Room.”

The statement adds that Movie Room will give viewers even more options in their selection of entertainment for every viewing occasion and for more information and Movie Room schedules, viewers are encouraged visit www.dstv.com or www.gotvafrica.com.

Movie Room joins a host of other movie channels such as Studio Universal, African Magic, KIX, MNet Movies, TNT Africa and others.