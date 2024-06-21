New MEC chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja and fellow new Commissioners asked to promote transparency and accountability

Justice Annabel Mtalimanja being sworn in

By Lesnat Kenan, MANA

Chief Justice, Rizine Mzikamanda has encouraged the newly sworn-in Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson, Annabel Mtalimanja and two new Commissioners, Rev. Philip Kambulire and Dr. Limbikani Kamlongera to work with transparency and accountability as these align with the interest of Malawians.

Speaking during their swearing-in ceremony at the High Court in Lilongwe today, Mzikamanda said the three should among others, abide with the Malawi constitutional laws when carrying their duties.

“As members of MEC ensure that you abide by the laws as guidelines from the Constitution for the elections to be managed with highest degree for the better results including justice and fairness,” Mzikamanda said.

He added that despite the challenges and setbacks including accusations they should remain focus to the laws that govern their duties and commit their souls, skills and knowledge to work for the benefit of the country.

On her part, Annabel Mtalimanja assured Malawians that she would continue with the mandate of MEC in preparations for the upcoming general elections and Malawians should expect MEC to deliver free and credible elections.

The appointments fill the vacancies left by the outgoing chairperson, Justice Dr. Chifundo Kachale and Commissioners Dr. Anthony John Mukumbwa and Olivia Mchaju Liwewe, whose tenures of office ended on June 6, 2024.

The appointments are effective June 7, 2024 were made in accordance with section 75 of the Constitution of the Republic of Malawi and Section 4 of the Malawi Electoral Commission Act.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has urged the new MEC chairperson to prioritize principles of transparency, accountability, and fairness — core tenets of any credible electoral process.

“With 20 million Malawians placing their trust in her leadership, the stakes are high, and the expectations even higher,” said HRDC national chairperson, Gift Trapence in a statement soon after it was announced that Chakwera has appointed her as MEC chairperson.

“The HRDC stands ready to support Justice Mtalimanja and her team at MEC in their endeavour to conduct a free, fair, and credible election in the coming year.

“Our commitment to defending human rights and promoting democratic values aligns with the mission of the MEC, and we are dedicated to working collaboratively towards these shared goals.

“In exercising her noble duty, Justice Mtalimanja should be mindful that elections are the pinnacle of every democracy. Her role is crucial in ensuring that the wheels of democracy keep spinning smoothly.

“The significance of her position cannot be overstated; she is now the custodian of the democratic process in Malawi. Her decisions and actions will have far-reaching implications for the future of our nation’s governance and the confidence of the electorate in the democratic system.

“Elections serve as the foundation upon which the legitimacy of our government rests. They are the mechanism through which the will of the people is expressed and upheld.

“Justice Mtalimanja must, therefore, approach her role with a profound sense of duty and an unwavering commitment to the democratic principles that are the lifeblood of our nation.

“Ensuring that every vote counts and that every election is conducted fairly is not just a task but a sacred responsibility,” Trapence said.—Additional reporting by Maravi Express