New Malawian-owned gaming firm ‘Zonse Lotto’ launched in town; unveils Zeze, Nya Uyu as brand ambassadors 

* Providing products such as Male Powerball, Extra Raffle, Kanda Scratch Cards, Kwacha Fortune and 6/40 Kash

* Which are available in its platforms where gaming players will have opportunity of choosing a game of their choice

By Victor Singano Jnr

Gaming industry continues to grow in the country as a new company named Zonse Lotto, owned by Malawian citizens, has become a newly-born baby in the sector having officially been launched in Blantyre.

The Zonse Lotto company, which has since set up branches in all the regions of Malawi, is providing products such as Male Powerball, Extra Raffle, Kanda Scratch Cards, Kwacha Fortune and 6/40 Kash — which are available in its platforms where gaming players will have opportunity of choosing a game of their choice.

Speaking during a grand launch in Blantyre — which unveiled the country’s celebrated Amapiano musician, Zeze Kingston, and renowned comedian Felistus ‘Nya-Uyu’ Ngwira as its brand ambassadors — Zonse Lotto Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Carvalho highlighted that the company has been introduced mainly to assist Malawian gaming players to benefit through winning from their products as well as the contribution to be made by the company from the corporate social responsibility activities.

Carvalho added that they have come to show Malawians how their lottery products work, how they can win as well as participate in order to keep on making benefits.



“This product is for all the Malawians and we are committed to improve lives of people in many ways because we’ll be conducting draws every week — as well as instant ones since our objective is to see Malawians winning big cash prizes,” Carvalho said.

Present at the launch was Board chairperson of Malawi Gaming & Lotteries Authority (MAGLA), Frederick Changaya, who expressed his delight with the introduction of Zonse Lotto company, saying the coming in of a new firm is something worthy celebrating considering that it is an entity fully owned by Malawians.

Changaya added that for any country to develop worldwide, it needs to have citizens who participate in the ownership of capital in whichever industry — hence commended Zonse Lotto management for taking a remarkable step.

“We are proud to be part of their journey and as MAGLA we always protect the people of Malawi from the gaming industry and we’ll do our best to Zonse Lotto because our target is to ensure there is transparency, fairness and safe environment for the players to have fun,” he said.