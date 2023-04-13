New Lilongwe Institute of Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery hospital set to open in 2023



* To improve the treatment of injuries and neurosurgical disorders for the local community

* As well as training more qualified surgeons and health personnel

* Will have an emergency department, operating theatres, a radiology department, labs

By Duncan Mlanjira

The Lilongwe Institute of Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery (LION) hospital, whose construction started in 2018 at Kamuzu Central Hospital grounds in Lilongwe , is set to open in 2023 to offer orthopaedic & neurosurgery care, radiology and rehabilitation.

This has been announced through http://www.lion.mw/ , adding that LION’s mission is “to improve the treatment of injuries and neurosurgical disorders for the local community as well as training more qualified surgeons and health personnel”.

“The hospital will serve as the orthopaedic and neurosurgical department of Kamuzu Central Hospital and will have an emergency department, operating theatres, a radiology department, labs, rehabilitation center and facilities for education and research. It will also have a separate private wing.”

The LION is an autonomous not-for-profit institution owned by the LION Trust and the hospital will provide quality essential services for free. It also will also have a private wing and offer a comprehensive range of orthopaedic, neurosurgical and rehabilitation services to paying patients.

“LION will deliver integrated point of care services from diagnosis, to surgery and rehabilitation. We have an emergency department, four operating theatres, a modern radiology department, labs and a rehabilitation center to treat patients whether they have acute injuries or impairments due to previous injuries or other conditions.”

Orthopaedic surgeons use both surgical and nonsurgical means to treat injuries, infections and congenital disorders of the bones, joints and muscles.

Neurosurgeons treat patients with injury to, or diseases of the brain, spinal cord and spinal column, and peripheral nerves within all parts of the body.

“Education of qualified surgeons and other health personnel, as well as medical research, are also important parts of the LION Trust’s purpose. Our mission is to reduce the high level of disability and it´s economic impact on the people of Malawi.

“LION will be established with a comprehensive, efficient and effective system gearing at sustainable financing, HR development, retention of skilled staff, maintenance, data collection, research and service delivery to the private and public sector, with all principles of good governance and ensuring access to care especially for vulnerable groups.”

According to http://www.lion.mw/ , the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that approximately 5,700 people die due to road traffic accidents in Malawi annually, and about 100,000 are injured in traffic every year.

Over 400,000 children are estimated to be living with musculoskeletal impairments, many that could be treated by surgery.

At the ground breaking ceremony in November 2018, former Minister of Health & Population Atupele Muluzi said the increasing road accidents in the country are overwhelming public health facilities which are attending to a high number of casualties against limited resources.

He presented the road accidents horrific statistic that showed Malawi is ranked as having the second highest rate of road traffic deaths in the world after Thailand.

Development partners for the project included Norwegian philanthropist, Trond Mohn who invested over K2.8 billion (US$4 million) out of the K17 billion. Other funders are Alliance Foundation, Auckland University Hospital and the Norwegian Government.