New infectious diseases unit at Zomba Central Hospital to enhance the management of disease outbreaks

Taking lessons from disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 and cholera, government has constructed an infectious diseases unit at Zomba Central Hospital, which is expected to enhance the management of such outbreaks.

The in-charge of the unit, Eunice Chindeya is quoted on official Facebook page of Malawi Government as saying unlike in the past where people suffering from the outbreaks of CoVID-19 and cholera were being kept in tents, the unit provides a conducive environment for case management.

Chindeya said because of the vast space, the facility would be easier to separate patients suffering from different diseases rather than congesting them in one tent.

“Our experience during the CoVID-19 pandemic was bad,” she said. “Patients were crowded in tents and it was even hard to control the mobility of people.

“The new facility, however, is a big relief and we expect to offer optimal care to our patients,” she is quoted as saying while Zomba-resident, Margaret Phiri said the modern facility makes the central hospital complete.

“It was not normal for a central hospital to be keeping patients with infectious diseases in tents. We commend government for the consideration,” she said.

Construction of the new infectious disease unit started early last year and is almost completed and currently, Zomba Central Hospital is using the facility as a paying outpatient department as there are no outbreaks of any infectious disease.