New dawn for Malawi’s film industry

By Sanenje Nkhani Mussa, MANA

Malawi film industry is geared to take the nation’s entertainment industry to higher levels with the use of new technology gear, that is improving film productions compared to previous years.

These are sentiments of Secretary General for Film Association of Malawi (FAMA), Charles Levison in an interview, saying there is an increased interest in Malawian films by consumers as well as the corporate world, which is an indicator that there is a bright future for the industry.

“Technology advancement has contributed to the growth of our film industry and we have seen a lot of people rolling within the industry in Malawi,” he said. “Based on the film festival we had, a lot of people came to patronize the event and this shows that there is much enthusiasm, people are eager to watch Malawian movies.”

Levison added that this will help to boost the growth of film industry in Malawi, saying there are more opportunities in film industry and that there is anticipation of having more partners to take it to the next level.

But, Levison said, the high cost of gear used in film production is making it difficult for the industry to reach the advanced level.

In a separate interview, director of arts in the Ministry of Tourism, Culture & Wildlife, Humphrey Mpondaminga said film industry is an important player for the country’s economy, saying growth across the film value chain will create jobs for Malawian youths.

“We have several great film makers who fail to do it because producing a film is costly,” he said. “Film makers need financing for their creative projects and we need more partnerships in this industry.

“It is not only government responsibility to develop the industry but private sector should also come in and support our filmmakers.”

He added that the Ministry is encouraged with the positive strides which the industry is making as there is now an influx of films produced and directed by Malawians of which some of them are getting regional and international recognition.

Meanwhile, Malawi is set to have its first-ever TV series to be festered on OneZed, the entertainment channel of DStv and GOtv — which is being produced by Tauka Arts Pictures Production Company.

It is being managed by actor, script writer, producer, editor and director, Precious Pungulani Denja — who has been identified and commissioned as the successful candidate to produce this first series that is set to be premiered on DStv and GOtv in January.

This initiative to have Malawian stories be featured on OneZed is part of the MultiChoice Expansion Program-Project Pamodzi, which was launched in Malawi in July in partnership with the Ministry of Information & Digitization.

MultiChoice invited applications submissions in September to interested film and TV industry professionals for a 13-part drama or comedy series depicting authentic untold ‘African’ experiences and after a rigorous shortlisting process, MultiChoice chose Tauka Arts Pictures as top.

Born and raised in Malawi, Precious Denja began his career in film in 2006, working on productions in Malawi and collaborating with fellow industry veterans and featuring in more than 20 productions.

Project Pamodzi seeks to reiterate MultiChoice’s commitment to investing in Malawi’s TV and film industry through skills development programmes offered through the MultiChoice Talent Factory — thus initiating the production of the first Malawian series for the OneZed channel on GOtv and DStv.

Malawian producers first underwent Masterclass in scriptwriting led by industry veteran, actor, producer and director Neil McCarthy that equipped content producers with the tools and knowledge to fulfill their true potential and cultivate work that represents truly Malawian stories.

Malawi has been represented at the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) — that trains and develops skills in filmmaking — that has produce high caliber film makers, Chisomo Kawaga and Asante Mbaimbai (3rd cohort of 2022); Mphatso Makamo and Chisomo Livason (2nd cohort of 2010 and Jonathan Kapumba and Chimwemwe Mkwezalamba (1st Class of 2019).

Kapumba now owns his own film production company; Mkwezalamba is a professional filmmaker and actor; Makamo is a lecturer of film theory and professional filmmaker while Livason is a producer; graphics artist and owns a media consultancy business.

In May, two Malawian movies — ‘Fatsani: A Tale of Survival’ and ‘Highbrow’ — were featured on M-Net Movies AfroCinema Pop-Up channel, an exciting channel that was celebrating and displaying the best festival movies from across the continent.

Fatsani: A Tale of Survival’ — Malawi’s official entry to the 2022 Oscars — is drama about a young girl forced to sell bananas in the street for survival after her school is shut down.

It was produced and directed by renowned filmmaker, Hastings Golosi while Highbrow — written and directed by Chaz and shot produced by Ben Sam and Jiran — tells real life stories sorrounding the infamous financial scandal Cashgate.

Highbrow was premiered in Malawi last year while Fatsani earned producer Golosi earned him to tell his story and learn on branding at the virtual 2021 International Conference of Stars, where he was been invited as one of the keynote speakers.—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express