New Britain High Commissioner pledges continue support to Malawi

High Commissioner Ritchie inspecting a Guard of Honour

By Tiyanjane Mambucha, MANA

After presenting her letters of letters of credence to President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Thursday, new British High Commissioner to Malawi, Fiona Ritchie pledged her country’s continued support in Malawi’s development programmes, particularly concerning women and girls.

She said: “There is a need to work together to strengthen Malawi’s economy, focus on micro economic stability and working with the IMF and World Bank.

“In another area, I would really love to focus on encouraging greater private sector growth because that is the best way to grow the economy.”

She added that her office would help strengthening and deepening the relationship that already exists between the two countries.

“President Chakwera and I talked about strengthening and deepening the partnership and friendship between our countries which have long history links, making sure we cherish that relationship, and trying to improve prosperity for ordinary Malawians,” she said.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nancy Tembo said the new High Commissioner, who replaces David Beer, has a vast experience working in Malawi and knows challenges the country was facing since she has been in the country for 18 months.

“The new High Commissioner held talks with the President and promised to continue the good collaboration that is already there of supporting Malawi on the international forum and encourage British investment to grow.

“We are facing challenges, some not our making but the British government and other development partners have been there pleading for Malawi. She has committed to continue the good work her predecessor left,” Tembo said.

Prior to her appointment, Ritchie she served as development firector of British High Commission, deputy director of FCDO, principal private secretary of DFID, private secretary to the Minister of State for Africa, DFID chief of staff at the office of the director for west and southern Africa, deputy head and team leader humanitarian and resilience at DFID South Sudan, New York first secretary for development and human rights and as UK permanent representation to the United States.