Netball giants Kukoma Diamonds, Tigresses set to lock horns on re-launch of 2022 Rainbow Paints league season

Tigresses celebrating after being crowned 2021 Rainbow Paints Netball League champions

By Victor Singano Jnr, Correspondent

Blantyre-based netball powerhouses and age-old rivals, Kukoma Diamonds and First Choice Tigresses are set to face-off in an early netball derby to mark the re-launch of this year’s Blantyre Districts Rainbow Paints Netball League scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC).

According to the fixtures lined up for the opening day released by the Blantyre Districts Netball League Committee, a total of 6 games are set to be played where teams will begin their title chase campaign.

League holders, First Choice Tigresses are expected to battle out with runners-up Kukoma Diamonds in a match of the day, set to kick-off at exactly 15:30hrs and is expected to produce some fireworks.

Diamonds, who have been dominating the Rainbow Paints League title for over 5 consecutive seasons, failed to grab the title again in 2021 after losing two games to Tigresses, a development which gave opportunity to the former Admarc and Bingu Tigresses to shine after clinching the championship following their 100% record performance.

Blantyre District’s Netball League Committee general secretary, Annie Hanjahanja said preparations ahead of this year’s season have been finalized and people should expect some wonderful netball performances.

Meanwhile, Gerald Tasaukadala Sisters and Machinjiri Sisters will face-off in an opening match which will start at 08:00hrs while Chileka Sisters will take on Cobbe Barracks from 09:30hrs.

Prophet Mbewe Sisters and MUBAS — formerly known as Polytechnic Queens — will be on the netball court from 11:30hrs whereas Shizaella Sisters will tussle against Chilomoni from 12:30hrs.

Imosys NC will play Prison Sisters in another cracker which is set to kick-off at 14:00hrs.