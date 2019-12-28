Nest Foundation treats less-privileged women in Councillor Gerald Lipikwe’s Limbe Central Ward

By Duncan Mlanjira

Nest Foundation treated less-privileged 50 beneficiaries for the Festive Season in Councillor Gerald Lipikwe’s Limbe Central Ward where it donated assorted food items to them at a function that took place at Kanjedza Primary School on Saturday, December 28.

Lipikwe said the whole initiative started when some weeks ago the non-profitable organization Nest Foundation partnered with his Gymnasium named Lika where they organised aerobics on December 1 at Kamuzu Stadium with a purpose to raise funds so at to reach to the less-privileged in his ward, who are either directly or indirectly affected with HIV.

He then went on to identify the beneficiaries through the chief in his area, Mai Chopi together with area chairpersons.

“I feel very much honoured as the people of my area are very much happy with this gesture meant to cheer them during the Festive Season,” Lipikwe said.

“There are a lot of organisations out there but none has come forward to do this. I am very much grateful to Nest Foundation for the donation.”

Each beneficiary received a pack that comprised packets of sugar, salt cooking oil, soya pieces, matches, maize flour, rice among others.

The activity, that was graced by Mai Chopi, Lipikwe and the 3 founders of Nest Foundation — Wongani Kamanga, Gloria Gwaza and Memory Itimu — was also spiced by some dances enjoyed by the women beneficiaries.

One of the Nest Foundation founders, Kamanga said they came up with the initiative taking advantage of the month of December as it is the time which the world commemorate those who have died from or affected by HIV and AIDS related illnesses.

“So as Nest foundation, we thought of raising some funds to support those that have been affected or infected by this HIV and AIDS pandemic,” she said.

“We wanted to show the beneficiaries that might have been affected or infected in one way or the other that we care and love.”

She said the funds were raised through the event which Nest Foundation and other agencies — Inspire Marketing Group, Girls Network and Rehabilitation Hope organized through the aerobics session they had on World Aids Day on December 1 at Kamuzu stadium.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t raise enough money as planned, therefore we had family and friends who also contributed some money to make this initiative possible,” Kamanga said.

Nest Foundation is a non-profitable organization that tries to deal with vulnerability and help in poverty eradication so that there can be improved living standards of people which will result into health citizens that can develop Malawi.

It was formed in 2018 and has 3 members as co-founder’s namely Kamanga, Gloria Gwaza and Memory Itimu.

In April this year, the Foundation visited Chombo Orphanage Mission where they also donated assorted items that included food stuffs, beddings, clothes and sanitary pads for the adolescent girls as one way of keeping a girl child in school plus promoting hygiene among the girls.

“We also visited Malawi children’s mission in Lirangwe and we made a donation of sanitary pads for the young women initiative as one way of dealing with sanitation issues and keeping the girl’s in school making it a conducive environment for learning as you know some girls fail to attend classes as they are menstruating which leads to high school dropout among the girls,” Kamanga said.

Going forward, she said they are looking forward to more projects subject to the availability of funds so that they can reach out to many people as possible because they are focusing on children and women health issues; promoting education and empowering communities through provision of different skills for them to be financially empowered.