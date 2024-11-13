Ndirande’s Kasambwe Brothers Band accorded highest honour to perform and record at one of the best world music studios in USA

* The mission of Sounds of Malawi at our centre is to promote our artists in Malawi — to showcase the talents of the artists first here in Malawi and to promote then abroad too

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ndirande-based street and market place music artists, Kasambwe Brothers Band are in the USA to perform and record at one of the best world music studios in that country, courtesy of Jacaranda Cultural Centre’s Sounds of Malawi programme.

Jacaranda Cultural Centre at Top Mandala in Blantyre is managed by directors of Jacaranda School for Orphans, Marie da Silva and Luc Deschamps, who is also France’s Honorary Consul to Malawi.

On her Facebook page, Da Dilva said Jacaranda Cultural Centre is not only all about the school and its programmes but “it’s about reaching out to our communities — making dreams come true”.

“The mission of Sounds of Malawi at our centre is to promote our artists in Malawi — to showcase the talents of the artists first here in Malawi and to promote then abroad too.

“And it’s not just about the well known or successful artists alone, but it’s the local talents sometimes unheard of,” she said.

Kasambwe Brothers Band are popular street artists, who move around with the music equipment and perform at entertainment bars, marketplaces or anywhere they can be stopped — each track costing a menial charge.

Da Silva reports that friends of Jacaranda, Harlan and Randi Steinberger, from Hen House Studios in Los Angeles met Kasambwe Brothers Band here in Malawi and having been impressed with the artists melodious music, they agreed towards getting them to Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS-MoCa) to perform and record them in one of the best in the world music studios in the USA.

“Thank you Harlan Steinberger, Randi Malkin Steinberger and Luc Deschamps whom together masterminded this adventure for the Kasambwe Brothers — and yes, this opens the doors for more artists to make these kinds of journeys.

“Wishing the Kasambwe Brothers a memorable experience in the US,” wrote Da Silva, who also reported that that previously, Hen House Studios invited artist Keturah to Los Angeles to recorded her new album which is now doing very well here in Malawi and abroad.

Keturah is best known through her tracks ‘As You Wish’ and ‘Munditengeleko‘ and also released a collabo with Malawi’s legendary music artist, Giddes Chalamanda entitled ‘Khalidwe’.

Full name Kukana Kuba Kasambwe Brothers Band, the ‘Check Your Sitepe’ stars left the country on Tuesday through Chileka International Aiport and were seeing of by singing and dancing from their family members from Ndirande.

The Band’s lead vocalist Joseph Banda was over the moon with such a golden opportunity, saying they have “never had the chance to board a plane, let alone going outside the country”.

“It is the first time for us to fly and first time travel outside the country,” the acoustic guitarist told The Daily Times, while Konzani Chikwata, who plays the banjo, hailed Luc Deschamps and partners for the opportunity.

“We never knew that music would take us to America,” Chikwata is quoted as saying while Fatsani Kennedy, who plays drums, said the tour of America would also motivate them to do more in their music.

They have been accompanied by Deschamps and are set to stay in the US for close to a month, where — according to The Daily Times — they will hold a session at a school as well as stage a live show before going into the studio to record an album.

The tour is in collaboration with MASS-Moca Grammy award nominee producer, Harlan Steinberger and Jacaranda Foundation through Sounds of Malawi Acoustic Session, which is held every Thursday at Jacaranda Cultural Centre (JCC) in Blantyre.

Kukana Kuba Kasambwe would perform at a school on November 14, then hold a show on November 16 and from November 18-23 2024, the band would get into the studio to record a new album with Steinberger at MASS-Moca Studio.

The Daily Times quotes Steinberger as describing Kukana Kuba Kasambwe Brothers Band as a gifted group that Malawi needs to treasure.

“There is so much talent in Malawi and we hope we can manage to bring it out and get it known to the world,” Steinberger is quoted as saying, who has also recorded songs of several Malawian acts, which will also be put out on the market soon.