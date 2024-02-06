Ndirande resident Isaac Kumbuyo wins K1m of Chibuku Shake-Shake promotion

Kumbuyo (in red) plans to use the money to venture into livestock farming

By Victor Singano Jnr

A 46-year-old Blantyre-based man, Isaac Kumbuyo from Ndirande Township is smiling after winning K1 million in Chibuku Shake-Shake promotion which ran from December 15, 2023 to January 31, 2024.

Kumbuyo was announced on Monday at Chibuku Products offices in Blantyre during the final prize presentation of the promotion and Kumbuyo said he was very overwhelmed for becoming the lucky winner.

He said he has plans to use the money to venture into livestock farming and boost his stationery business which has been lacking support for a long time.

“I’ve never had an opportunity of raising K1 million in my life and I’m very excited to have won this money which I believe will help to improve my living standard,” Kumbuyo said.

Chibuku Products Limited Operations Manager for Blantyre Brewery responsible for Southern Region, Welemu Sitima described the promotion a success, saying it managed to meet its objective of celebrating with their customers during the festive season.

“The promotion brought a great impact in as far as improvement of sales volumes are concerned because we had a good number of people who participated in the competition,” he said.

During the promotion, three customers from Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Blantyre managed to win K2 million each while one grand prize winner got walked away with cash amounting to K2 million whereas 250 customers received K500,000 each and other customers got Chibuku-branded zitenje, beer as well as calendars.