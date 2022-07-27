Ndirande-based gospel musician Nahsho’s single ‘Kadusa Kangati’ enjoying positive support on radio airwaves

* Amongst top 20 with public requests increasing by the day



* Nahsho promises a full album soon after compiling the single tracks

* Last single ‘Sagona Tulo’ done in collabo with Barry One was released last year

By Duncan Mlanjira

Ndirande-based gospel musician, Nahsho Nyirenda’s new single, ‘Kadusa Kangati’ is enjoying positive support on radio airwaves as it is amongst top 20 of new releases with public requests increasing by the day.

His last single ‘Sagona Tulo’ — done in collabo with renowned hip hop performing artist, Barry One — which was released last year, also won massive support on radio waves.

Asked of his way forward on just releasing singles, Nahsho promised that a full album soon after compiling the single tracks that are being released.

He said: “My music fans should expect more good music from me as I am intending to move to a higher level — this single ‘Kadusa Kangati’ is evidence of that top level I am aiming for.”

Worked on in 5 months and produced by renowned OBK Records, the single reminds people not to waiver in their faith Christianity, saying a lot of Christians are leading wayward lives.

“Many Christians, while accepting that Jesus is our Saviour, still are not living in His example and the message in ‘Kadusa Kangati’ is to remind them to continue having their serious faith in Jesus Christ.

“My music is all about preaching the Word of God and to give my fellow Christians the confidence that if one believes in Jesus Christ, they are blessed with good fortunes.”

He was appreciative of the support of radio DJs who are playing the single on their waves and also applauded the gospel music enthusiasts who keep requesting for ‘Kadusa Kangati’ — an indication that he produced music of high quality.

The last single, ‘Sagona Tulo’ is a fusion of piano sounds and hip hop, that is teaches Christians that the Almighty God never sleeps but watches all sins people commit.

The song thus encourages people to always be mindful that God watches over them in order to enjoy their life in a Christian way, but they should also be mindful that nobody hides from the Almighty.

Nahsho is best known when he started singing long time ago around 2002 with a group called Christ Melodies during the era of famous groups such as Springs and Adams Family.

He used to perform with Khama Khwiliro — famous for the album ‘Nthawi Yanga Yakwana’ — with whom he performed the hit song ‘Landitseni’, which Nahsho composed.

After Christ Melodies disbanded, he recorded his own album called ‘Zatheka’ with so many producers such as late Joseph Tembo, Grey Mokoena, Foxxy, Steve Mereka, Elvis Ching’oma and Amos Mlolowa.