Ndirande-based gospel musician Nahsho releases single ‘Ndatola’ in collabo with Mafo and Leana

By Duncan Mlanjira

As he is compiling tracks for his album to be released soon, Ndirande-based gospel musician, Nahsho has released a single entitled ‘Ndatola’, coming out today, August 20, which is a collabo with Mafo and Leana.

This comes after releasing another single, ‘Kadusa Kangati’, which enjoyed positive support on radio airwaves soon after its release in July last year as it was amongst top 20 of new releases with public requests increasing by the day.

His previous single ‘Sagona Tulo’ — done in collabo with renowned hip hop performing artist, Barry One — was released in 2021, also won massive support on radio waves.

Now Nahsho is all set to release his next album as his other tracks are in the studio being fine tuned but he decided to release Ndatola in order to expose Mafo and Leana.

“Mafo is not new on the music scene but just that he had been on a holiday, sort of,” Nahsho said. “So we decided that his fans should know he is around and working out on his own projects.

“Good artists take longer on their music in order to come out with the best and that’s what Mafo if aiming out — to come back with a bang.”

On Leana — who is sister to Onesimus — Nahsho said he performed with her previously around 2002 with a group called Christ Melodies during the era of famous groups such as Springs and Adams Family.

“She is an up-and-coming artist on her own right and through ‘Ndatola’, music enthusiasts are going to be prepared on what to expect from her going forward.”

Asked why he chose two secular musicians in his gospel track, Nahsho said all musicians are God-fearing people, saying: “We all go to church to pray and most times, secular musicians produce gospel songs.

“Look at the Black Missionaries, people tend to think they are secular musicians, but they are not. Most of their songs preach love and respect of God. They quote the Bible in their songs.

“I have no problem performing alongside secular artists in my gospel songs because together we are reaching out to Christians to preach to them.”

On ‘Ndatola’ — produced by OBK Beats — Nahsho explained that it’s about advising people to get rich the honest way, saying the word ‘Ndatola’ is always synonymous with acquiring wealth fraudulently.

“No! People are getting very rich the honest way, through trust in Jesus. When you acquire wealth the honest way, one can always and confidently proclaim ndatola! with the help of Jesus Christ.”

“My music is all about preaching the Word of God and to give my fellow Christians the confidence that if one believes in Jesus Christ, they are blessed with good fortunes.”

His previous single, ‘Sagona Tulo’ is a fusion of piano sounds and hip hop, that is teaches Christians that the Almighty God never sleeps but watches all sins people commit.

The song thus encourages people to always be mindful that God watches over them in order to enjoy their life in a Christian way, but they should also be mindful that nobody hides from the Almighty.

Having performed with Christ Melodies Nahsho also used to collabo with Khama Khwiliro — famous for the album ‘Nthawi Yanga Yakwana’ — with whom he performed the hit song ‘Landitseni’, which Nahsho composed.

After Christ Melodies disbanded, he recorded his own album called ‘Zatheka’ with so many producers such as late Joseph Tembo, Grey Mokoena, Foxxy, Steve Mereka, Elvis Ching’oma and Amos Mlolowa.

His fans soon called him Mr. Zatheka after being impressed with the album and Nahsho promises that his upcoming album has been worked to surpass ’Zatheka’.