NCHE approves India’s DG Goenka University scholarship programme

* A team led by officials from Malawi Embassy in India visited the university to ascertain its credibility

* It has been hailed for complementing Government efforts to improve equitable access to higher education

Maravi Express

On behalf of the Ministry of Education, the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) has approved the credibility and accreditation status of India’s DG Goenka University which will be offering 52 tuition scholarships to Malawian students.

The collaboration with the University has since been hailed by the Ministry, saying it will improve equitable access to higher education — complementing government’s efforts of increasing access to higher education through admitting Malawian students on scholarships.

At a press briefing jointly held with GD Goenka University officials at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe on Friday, the Ministry’s Director of Higher Education, Dr Levis Eneya disclosed that prior to the partnership, a team led by officials from Malawi Embassy in India visited the university to ascertain its credibility.

“To concretise the Ministry’s position, when the team came back home, we invited the owners of GD Goenka University to Malawi in order to deepen our discussions, and the discussions were unanimously agreed to be very convincing and we took a step further.

“The National Council for Higher Education was engaged to look into the university’s programmes, credibility and it’s accreditation status before we signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the university.”

The Director said under the MoU, DG Goenka is offering 52 tuition scholarships where two are fully funded, 50 partial in which 20 of them require students to pay 50% tuition fees, and 30 scholarships required to pay 70%.

GD Goenka University’s director of international admission & marketing, Dr Ajeet Kumar Nedungadi said they will advertise the scholarships in local weekend papers beginning April 6 and interested applicants will apply up to June 7.

GD Goenka University offers diverse programs such as engineering and sciences, hospitality and tourism, humanities and social sciences and law among others.

Meawhile, universities in Malawi have been cautioned against offering programmes that are not accredited by the NCHE to ensure people in the country are being offered high quality higher education.

Minister of Education, Madalitso Kambauwa Wirima warned the universities when she presided over the 9th Daeyang University graduation ceremony, saying through NCHE, her Ministry is jealously guarding the education standards in the country to make sure Malawians are not subjected to substandard education.

“We always need to remember that we are in a globally competitive world in which we should strive to make sure that our education meets international standards so that our graduates are recognised globally,” she said.

The Minister further asked the new graduates to use their education and training not only for their own advancement, but also for the development of the country.

Daeyang University Council chairperson, Rev. Dr. Davidson Chifungo, assured Malawians that the university will offer only those programmes accredited by NCHE to continue producing globally competitive workforce that is well skilled and trained.

Held under the theme; ‘Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone long time ago planted a seed-Thinking about the future of Malawi’, the ceremony graduated 130 young minds with degrees of Bachelor of Science & Technology and Bachelor of Science in Nursing & Midwifery.—Info sourced from MANA and Malawi Government website