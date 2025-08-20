NBS Bank NDL leaders Red Lions wrap up first round against runners-up Namitete Zitha Sunday

* The Zomba-based Red Lions are leading with 22 points, three ahead of Namitete Zitha (19pts) and this will be an interesting fixture

By Duncan Mlanjira

Headline fixture for the wrap up of the first round of NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) inaugural season will be between leaders Red Lions away at Mchinji Community Ground to face hosts and runners-up Namitete Zitha on Sunday.

The Zomba-based Red Lions are leading with 22 points, three ahead of Namitete Zitha (19pts) and this will be an interesting fixture since if the hosts will win, they will tie on points and will need to score an avalanche of goals if they will have to topple the leaders.

The Lions have scored 14 goals, conceded four and have a goal difference of 10 while Namitete also scored 14 but conceded 10 to have a difference of four.

On 3rd place with 18 points are Mitundu Baptist, who will host 8th-placed Ndirande Stars at Civo Stadium on Saturday while Bangwe All Stars (4th with 16pts) are away at Rumphi Stadium to face hosts Chintheche United (6th; 15pts).

Fifth-placed FOMO FC also with 15 points are scheduled to travel to Chitipa Stadium on Sunday to meet Chilumba Barracks, who are in the relegation zone on 10th position with 10 points.

There will be another intriguing fixture on Saturday between four sides in the relegation zone as 11th-placed Mchinji Villa with 10 points will host rock bottom Jenda United (12th/3pts) at Mchinji Community Ground — with Baka City (7th with 15 points date Ntaja United (9th/11pts) at Karonga Stadium.

Meanwhile, this will also be a chance for leading goalscorer, Raheem Mtondera to increase his tally of 11 goals he has attained in all the 10 games he has been featured so far for runners-up Mitundu Baptist.

He is four goal away from the next contender in the race for for the inaugural Golden Boot, FOMO FC’s Chitsanzo Saizi at six goals attained in 10 games and five away three players — Davie Juwawo of Mchinji Villa from 6 games, Ndirande Stars’ Madalitso Jeffrey from eight games and Chilumba Barracks’ Matorino Clement from nine games.

At four apiece are Red Lions’ Abel Gerald from seven games, Chintheche United’s Jimmy Kalanje (9 games), Bangwe All Stars’ Seleman Mussah (10 games) and FOMO FC’s Rashid Chilomo (10 games).