NBS Bank National Division League side Mchinji Villa appoints Joseph Kamwendo as head coach

Done deal; Kamwendo (centre) after signing for Villa.—Picture by Vincent Khonje, MANA

* I know the team has set goals, and together with what I know, I believe I can help them achieve those objectives

* Although the team has not done well in some aspects, I see a lot of potential here—Kamwendo

By Vincent Khonje, MANA

Just a week after suspending Eliya Phiri as head coach, NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) side, Mchinji Villa FC has appointed former Creck Sporting Club mentor, Joseph Kamwendo to take up the post.

The team have been struggling in this inaugural NBS Bank NDL in which they are in the relegation zone at 11th place after managing just three draws from six matches played — scoring just six goals and conceding 14.

They are only superior to rock bottom Jenda United, who are 12th without a single point from same number of matches played.

Kamwendo was officially unveiled at Compass Lodge in Mchinji on Tuesday and the former Flames player is expected to take charge of the team in their upcoming fixture against FOMO FC, scheduled for Saturday at Mchinji Community Ground.

Speaking at the unveiling event, Kamwendo said he was excited to help Villa achieve its goals: “I am happy to be offered this opportunity. I know the team has set goals, and together with what I know, I believe I can help them achieve those objectives.

“Although the team has not done well in some aspects, I see a lot of potential here,” said Kamwendo, adding that coaching a national division team after working in the TNM Super League is part of career growth as a young coach.

“People can say what they want, but for me, this is about building a career as a young coach,” he said.

Mchinji Villa team manager, Yobe Dube said the club has high expectations and he expressed confidence in Kamwendo’s ability to drive the team forward.

“We are a relatively new team, but we have big ambitions. With Kamwendo on board, we expect a lot in terms of performance,” said Dube, who confirmed that the suspended coach, Eliya Phiri, is no longer part of the team and they “are finalising a few formalities”.

Kamwendo has quite a task ahead starting against the immediate past participant of the TNM Super League, FOMO FC, who lie 8th on the log table with 6 points from two wins.

Zomba-based Red Lions are currently atop the table with 15 points, three away from Mitundu Baptist (2nd), Bangwe All Stars (3rd) and Baka City (4th), who share 12 points but are separated by goal difference.

Red Lions’ total focus is not just clinching the inaugural NBS Bank NDL, but to return to the elite TNM Super League they were relegated from several seasons ago and they take on rock bottom Jenda United for Week 7 on Saturday.

The leaders are at home, Balaka Stadium and it will be hard for Jenda to extract from the Zomba-based military side away from border of Kasungu and Mzimba to Balaka.

At Chitipa Stadium on Saturday, Baka City will host Chilumba Barracks, who are 10th with just 3 points from six games played while Ndirande Stars (9th/5pts) will host Ntaja United (7th/10pts) at Mpira Stadium on same Saturday.

Civo Stadium in Lilongwe on Sunday will be centre of focus as the venue for the runners-up Mitundu Baptist, who will host resurrected 3rd-placed Bangwe All Stars.

Also on Sunday, 6th-placed Namitete Zitha will be at home at Mchinji Ground hosting Chintheche United (5th), who share 11 points and separated by goal difference.

Another centre of focus will be on the players in the race for the Golden Boot being led by Mitundu Baptist’s Rahim Mtondera with 8 goals in six games — three away from runner-up, Ndirande Stars’ Madalitso Jeffrey (5) and four away from Chintheche United’s Jimmy Makwenda Kalanje and Chilumba Barracks’ Matorino Clement (both at 4 each).

At three goals apiece are Chitsanzo Saidi & Rashid Chiromo (both for FOMO FC; Abel Gerald (Red Lions) and Dyson Moffat (Bangwe All Stars).—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Maravi Express