NBS Bank National Division League resumes as leaders Red Lions host 9th-placed Ndirande Stars at Balaka Stadium Saturday

By Duncan Mlanjira

After a one weekend break to pave way for conclusion of the final round of the FDH Bank Cup 2025 preliminary matches, the NBS Bank National Division League (NDL) resumes for Week 8 this weekend July 26-27 — with two headline matches involving leaders, Red Lions and runners-up Mitundu Baptist.

Red Lions, who lead with 18 points, are up against 9th-placed Ndirande Stars (8pts) at Balaka Stadium on Saturday while Mitundu (15pts), who have struggled on the road so far, are away at Mulanje Park to face 9th-placed hosts FOMO FC (9pts) on Sunday.

In these two matches are packed with some intriguing aspects — two former participants of the TNM Super League (Red Lions who got relegated in 2022) and FOMO FC (just last season) — both with intent to return to the top flight.

The other interesting tone of these two headline matches is that of the race for the top between Red Lions and Mitundu as they are separated by 3 points and each team cannot afford to drop any points at this stage whose closure of the first round is just four Match Weeks away.

At the same time, a leading marksman has been identified in Mitundu Baptist’s forward, Raheem Mtondera, who has so far netted 10 goals out of 13 his team have scored so far.

Mitundu’s defence, however, needs some tightening up as they have conceded 6, from their five wins of twos and no draw while the leaders, Red Lions won six, have also not drawn, lost once, scored 11 and conceded just two.

Thus the Mitundu marksman, Mtondera, while he will be looking to increase his tally of goals — he and fellow players upfront, Horace Mchoma and Josophat Kwalira — who have been assisting Mtondera for his goals — will have to up their game and score more for the team while the defence tightens up.

As leading top scorer with 10 goals, Mtondera is five away from runner-up Madalitso Geoffrey of Ndirande Stars and six away from a pack of three at four goals apiece —

Chilumba Barracks’ Matorino Clement, Chintheche United’s Jimmy Kalanje and FOMO FC’s Rashid Chisomo.

Another pack at three goals apiece are Abel Gerald (Red Lions), Chitsanzo Saidi (FOMO FC), Dyson Moffat & Seleman Mussah (both for Bangwe All Stars) — another recent past participant of the TNM Super League 2024.

Bangwe All Stars — who are 5th with 12 points gotten from 4 wins, 3 losses and no draw — are at home, Mpira Stadium on Sunday up against 4th placed Namitete Zitha, who have have 12 points from 4 wins, two draws and one loss.

On same Sunday will be a tussle between Ntaja United (7th with 10 points) hosting Mchinji Villa — 11th with 3 points.

Another TNM Super League 2024 participant, Baka City are perched on 3rd place with 15 points — separated with Mitundu by goal difference— are away at Rumphi Stadium on Saturday to meet Chintheche United (6th with 11 points).

On the precarious relegation zone — from which four will be demoted to 3rd tier regional football leagues — are FOMO FC on 8th; Chilumba Stars (10th); Mchinji Villa (11th) and Jenda United, who are on 12th without a point from 7 games in which they only scored two goals while conceding 17.

Meanwhile, Mtondera has so far scored two hat-tricks — the first in the inaugural match in 4-0 triumph against Mchinji Villa; the second in Match Week 2 when Mitundu Baptist beat Jenda United 3-0 — and he has a brace to his name in 2-1 win over Bangwe All Stars in Week 7 that also earned him Man of the Match award and the position in Match Week 7 Team.

He has returned to this squad that highly-performing players earn every Match Week having first been in it after the opening match of the inaugural NBS Bank NDL at Mchinji Community Ground on May 24.

His performance on that Match Week 1 — played in front of FAM president Fleetwood Haiya and a high level NBS Bank management — also earned him the Player of the Match award.

In Week 3, he failed to score in the match they won 2-1 against Namitete Zitha FC through goals from Horace Mchoma and Josophat Kwalira, who had been assisting Mtondera for his goals.

When Mitundu beat Chilumba Barracks FC 1-0, Mtondera was again on the scoresheet through a late goal (90+1′) from the penalty spot — and again winning the Player of the Match accolade.

When they lost 1-3 to Chintheche FC in Match Week 6, Mtondera replied for Mitundu in 45+3’ after been two goals down through goals from Chintheche’s Manase Mulenga (15′) and Jimmy Kalanje (45′) — but Njakwa Mkumbira made sure the hosts carried the day when he scored in 90+5′.

He then took his tally to 10 in beating resurrected immediate past participants of the top flight TNM Super League, Bangwe All Stars 2-1 at Civo Stadium — earning the place for the Match Week 7 Team, in which he was paired upfront with Namitete Zitha’s Matthews Hamza.

In a 4-3-1-2 formation, the attacking midfielder is FOMO FC’s Thomas Grey with the central midfield being entrusted in Tambulani Mwale (Baka City); Batcha Mgambo (Mitundu Baptist) and Mphatso Magalasi (Red Lions).

Mitundu have contributed three in the team as Leo Kachitsa has been included in defence along with Ndirande Stars’ Aubrey Mwale, Namitete Zitha’s Precious Fwetse and Baka City’s Lloyd Siyeni — to protect the goalkeeper, Stephano Harrison of Ndirande Stars.