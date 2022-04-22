NBS Bank FAM Charity Shield proceeds go towards gradual home repatriation of Chikwawa flood victims from relief camps

* They were distributed to 986 households that represents 4,930 people

By Duncan Mlanjira

In partnership with Malawi Red Cross Society, NBS Bank and the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) delivered relief food items to Cyclone Ana flood victims in Chikwawa from the K10.3 million proceeds realised from the FAM Charity Shield.

The food items, that included maize flour, nutritious beef soya pieces and ready-mix Likuni Phala with sugar, were distributed to 986 households that represents 4,930 people, who are in four relief camps of Nthumba (326); Medrum (250); Nanchinchi (150); and Tomali Admarc (26)— all in the jurisdiction of three traditional chiefs; Kasisi; Mlilima and Lundu respectively.

The ceremonial handover was held at Nthumba which was graced by FAM president Walter Nyamilandu, NBS Bank Deputy CEO Temanani Simwaka; Malawi Red Cross Society president, Innocent Majiya in the company of his Board, Chikwawa District Council chairperson Aubrey Masanza and several other dignitaries.

While applauding FAM and NBS Bank for the gesture, the Malawi Red Cross Society said they were relieved with the assistance which will assist them in their process for the gradual repatriation of the flood victims from the relief camps for them to move forward.

Majiya took cognizance that when disasters strike, many corporate companies, charitable organisations and other wellwishers rush in for immediate relief assistance but it ends there without being of service towards the victims’ repatriation.

He said when there are warnings of an impending disaster, such as that for the Cyclone Ana, Malawi Red Cross Society reaches out to flood prone areas warning the communities to move to safe places and when the disaster does occur they swiftly move in to assist the vulnerable victims.

“We involve various partners to procure necessary relief items and we continue to assist up until the affected people are safely repatriated to their homesteads.

“The Malawi Red Cross Society will continue with the process of assistance and will develop long term plans that include impact mitigation,” he said, while imploring on NBS Bank and other partners to join the Society’s efforts in the deployment of the long term plans.

In her remarks, Simwaka said as it is in their motto — ‘The Caring Bank’ — they saw it necessary to play their part in providing relief to the communities which were plagued by the disasters in January; thus they agreeing to partner with FAM by sponsoring the 2022 Charity Shield.

“As a good corporate citizen and a caring bank, we believe it is our responsibility to support the communities in which we operate,” she said. “This is why we did not hesitate to respond to FAM’s call.

“With our wide footprint, we have customers from all corners of the country who have trusted and supported us in the good and bad times; our customers have helped us get to where we are today.

“Disasters such as these affect the Bank through our valued customers, and we are here today for them as they have done for us in the past.

“The Bank will continue to serve the communities through various financial inclusion initiatives, as well as provide tailor-made financial solutions, such as our Banki Pafupi agency banking platform, which allows customers to transact in their localities, and also allows SME business owners to have an extra line of income.

“I would like to thank FAM and Malawi Red Cross Society for the great collaboration and the good work that has been done in mobilising our support. Your continued efforts in addressing issues of national concern is greatly commended.”

Nyamilandu impressed on the beneficiaries gathered at Nthumba in Traditional Authority Kasisi — along the tarmac road to Chapananga — that he is one of them having grown, educated and played football in the Lower Shire.

“So, I am home here but that does not mean that Chikwawa was chosen because of my having roots here, but the entire partnership process of NBS Bank, the Malawi Red Cross Society and FAM officials chose the people of Chikwawa as best suited for this assistance.

“When Cyclone Ana struck, we were in Cameroun where the Flames were participating in the Africa Cup of Nations. We were all very depressed when we learnt of the gravity of the disaster that included loss of life.

“We prayed for those that lost their loved ones to stay strong and we prayed that the survivors be assisted with speed. When we came back, we at FAM decided that the proceeds from this year’s Charity Shield be channeled towards assisting flood victims.

“The Charity Shield has assisted many vulnerable people before, including those with vision-impairment, people living with albinism and Kachere Rehabilitation Centre.

“Through partnership with our football teams, the fans and various other stakeholders, the FAM Charity Shield has reached out to many vulnerable people and today, we are proud to have played a part in alleviating some of the challenges you face here.”

Nyamilandu further impressed on the flood affected people that they have been resilient to many disasters before and encouraged them to trust in God and pray that such occurrences should never happen again.

“If you trust in God, if in every prayer you pray to God you ask Him to spare you from such disasters, your wishes shall be granted. Above all, maintain your resilience as you go back home to rebuild your lives.

“That is very important — keeping the faith that life must go on and if repatriation assistance like this keep coming, we hope you will soldier on. Thus we thank NBS Bank for accepting to sponsor the FAM Charity Shield so that well can reach out to you.”

This year’s NBS Bank Charity Shield was won by Nyasa Big Bullets after beating Silver Strikers in penalty shootouts and Nyamilandu applauded the teams and their football fans for contributing to the cause through match day tickets and all service providers “who gave in their all to ensure a very successful and memorable event”.

Council chairperson Masanza said there had been many corporates and charitable organisations that moved in to assist in various ways, but the Malawi Red Cross Society has been outstanding in that they are still looking at many ways to assist the displaced victims.

“The Malawi Red Cross Society has reached out to many victims in Chikwawa and have not deserted us. There were over 35,000 people who were displaced that were in 92 relief camps.

“There were many others who were affected but stayed by their destroyed homesteads by erecting their own temporary shelters as they build on their lives.

“We, therefore, urge other wellwishers to engage with the Malawi Red Cross Society to work out how all these people can be assisted in rebuilding their lives.

“We recognise that the government alone cannot satisfactorily reach out to all but together we can pool our resources and rebuild these people’s lives,” Masanza said.

The FAM Charity Shield was introduced in 2016 as the association’s corporate social responsibility program aimed at engaging, mobilising and inspiring football fans, stakeholders and the public towards a charitable cause of national significance.

The tournament kicks off the football season and since its inauguration, it has Malawi Blood Transfusion Services (2016); medical equipment Kamuzu Central Hospital (2017); Braille embosser for Ekwendeni School for the Blind and various physiotherapy and medical equipment to Kachere Rehabilitation Centre (2018) and people living with albinism (2019) under the theme ‘One Love – Stop the Killings’.

This was through sponsorship from Ecobank — playing an advocacy role against all manner of barbaric acts targeting people living with albinism which reached crisis levels.

The proceeds of the Ecobank Charity Shield were used to procure a rescue vehicle which was donated to Association of People with Albinism in Malawi.