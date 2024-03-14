National Water Resources Authority with land infrastructure developers along Lake Malawi and rivers to consult the institution for guidance

* As of March 11, water levels of Lake Malawi were 475.95 meters above sea level (masl) as compared to 475.12 masl last year during the same period

* It is against the law to carry out construction or agricultural activities below the 477(masl) contour line along Lake Malawi

By Duncan Mlanjira

Many people have been affected due flooding in several parts of the country, especially those that erected infrastructures along Lake Malawi and rivers banks such as houses, shops and lodges that got submerged.

It has thus come to the attention of National Water Resources Authority some people developed their infrastructures in areas they were not supposed to that became vulnerable after the lake and some rivers swelled due to heavy rains in the past weeks.

The Authority thus appeals to developers and would be developers to consult it for guidance as it is against the law to carry out construction or agricultural activities below the 477 meters above sea level (masl) contour line along Lake Malawi (Water Resources Regulations Section 129 (3).

The Authority says as of March 11, water levels of Lake Malawi were 475.95 masl as compared to 475.12 masl last year during the same period — which represents 83 centimeters increase compared to the corresponding date last year.

“The Lake Malawi water levels reach the peak between the months of April and May each year,” said the public statement. “Last year the peak was at 475.93 masl on April 23.

“In this hydrological year the lake levels have taken the highest trajectory since 2010. The increase has been attributed to increased rains in the Northern Region of Malawi and the Tanzanian side which constitute the main catchment of Lake Malawi.

“The continued increase of the water levels means that the country has enough reserves of water resources for adequate generation of hydro power, irrigation, navigation, and recreation among others.

“In this year, many developers along Lake Malawi who operated below this contour line would be negatively affected,” said the Authority while asking the developers and would be developers along the lake, rivers to consult the institution for guidance.”

The Authority added that it will continue to sustainably manage, protect, and monitor the Lake Malawi-Shire River Hydrological System for the socio-economic benefit of the country.

The Water Resources Act (2013) gives the National Water Resources Authority the mandate to regulate, manage, conserve, use, develop and control water resources in Malawi.

The Authority is empowered to gather and maintain information on water resources and from time to time publish forecasts, projections, and information on water resources (Water Resources Act, section 10 part 1-h).

The Authority also updated the public of the management of Kamuzu Barrage at Liwonde Town, which controls the Lake Malawi-Shire River Hydrological System, whose management reduces flooding in Shire River and regulates its flow of water to help in electricity generation, fish farming and irrigation.

The Authority says it is currently releasing 600m3/s of water at Kamuzu Barrage which is more than the requirement downstream as a way of reducing the flooding upstream.

“The released volume at the barrage considers downstream requirements such as the hydro-power plants (Nkula, Tedzani and Kapichira) being the main source of energy for the country and prevention of flooding in the Lower Shire.”

On March 7, ZBSNews reported of flooding in most areas along Lake Malawi in Mangochi, where hundreds of people have been affected, whose houses, gardens, shops and lodges have been submerged.

It quoted Sub-Traditional Authority Mambo, under Senior Chief Lulanga as saying hundreds of people in his area are homeless as the lake has flooded while Ward Councillor for Makanjira North, Abdullah Yusuf indicated that Chiphole, Gome Ilembe, Mtsinje, and Mkukuta have been affected.

Mangochi District Council spokesperson, Bishop Witmos also confirmed to ZBSNews of receiving reports on the same, mainly from the Makanjira area, saying most fishing communities have been affected even along Lake Malombe.

Writing on her Facebook page in May last year, Chatinkha Chidzanja Nkhoma observed that Lake Malawi had swollen such that many resorts, harbours and various properties had flooded and others submerged under water.

She wrote: “The damages are huge both to infastructures and people’s livelihoods. The dangers of crocodiles and other lake creatures clashing with the people have already been having negative impact with injuries and loss of life recorded.

“Most unfortunate is the impact on national tourism as many touristic ventures will not be able to operate. Lake transport is also affected with harbours underwater making people wade in knee high lake water to board ships.

“Now apart from the deafening silence from the Government, we had the audacity to hold National Tourism Indaba without addressing or just acknowledging this disaster. Nobody, not even the Ministers of both Tourism nor Transport have bothered to visit the lakeshores from Mangochi to Karonga which have been submerged under water, even just to appreciate the impact, even so many video clips circulating.

“We know these are natural phenomenon but its your responsibility to lead us on the way forward,” she said, adding that people tend to criticise President Lazarus Chakwera because of the “incompetence” of government technocrats.