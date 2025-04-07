National police explosive experts retrieve mysterious object that fell from the sky  on Friday in Karonga

* The unidentified object came crashing in a ball of light around 16h00 on Friday and is speculated that it might be space satellite debris



By George Mponda, MANA

National Police Headquarters explosive experts have retrieved a mysterious object that fell from the sky on Friday in Karonga for further scrutiny after preliminary assessment proved it was not an explosive, a bomb or a radioactive material.

The partially burnt object reportedly made a loud impact upon hitting the ground, sending shockwaves throughout the community of Malimbalimba Village in the area of Paramount Chief Kyungu.

According to Station Officer In-charge for Karonga Police, Kelvin Mulezo other explosives expert from Ipyana Mobile Police, who visited the scene, was unable to identify the object and speculated that it might be space satellite debris.

A resident of the village, Austin Lungu said the object came crashing in a ball of light around 16h00 on Friday. The incident was reported to Karonga Police whose officers rushed to the scene to secure the area for public safety.

After an on-site assessment, the National Police Headquarters bomb experts indicated that the object poses no risk and is not harmful to people’s lives and after consulting Kayelekera Mine, the object was further tested for radioactivity but the results also came out negative of radioactive.

