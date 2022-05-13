National Planning Commission to recognize champions for the MW2063

* We celebrate such Malawians and hope others can be inspired and take ownership in the implementation of our country’s vision

* The list of the Champions identified so far, comprising some unsung heroes, will soon be made public

*No civil servant nor Member of Parliament nor Cabinet Minister has been bestowed with the Champion title

* Since they are all by default supposed to champion implementation of the country’s long-term development vision

By Duncan Mlanjira

National Planning Commission (NPC) has rolled out a programme to identifying and recognizing champions of the MW2063 agenda in order to inspire others to take ownership in the implementation of the country’s vision.

In a statement, NPC Director General Thomas Chataghalala Munthali said the awardees are “patriotic Malawians that are passionately taking us in the right direction either in intensively popularizing the MW2063 so we remain reminded of the Malawi we want, and doing or supporting outstanding wealth-creating interventions worthy emulating and scaling-up”.

“The list of the Champions identified so far, comprising some unsung heroes, will soon be made public”, who will be “the Champions that are in line with their contribution to the MW2063’s three pillars of wealth creation — Agricultural Productivity & Commercialization; Industrialization (which includes mining) and Urbanization, which includes creation of secondary cities and tourism hubs.”

The DG said the Champions are identified in the seven enablers of inclusive wealth creation and self-reliance, which are Mindset Change, Effective Governance Systems and Institutions, Enhanced Public Sector Performance.

Also in Private Sector Dynamism, Human Capital Development, Economic Infrastructure, and Environmental Sustainability.

“Those that receive such recognition should pat themselves at the back because their names came up as a result of a rigorous identification process done by independent structures of the National Planning Commission,” Munthali said.

“Suffice to mention that — save for the Presidency and leaders of the political parties represented in Parliament who have been recognized due to their critical role of championing continuity of development policies and programmes beyond political regimes — no civil servant nor Member of Parliament nor Cabinet Minister has been bestowed with the Champion title since they are all by default supposed to champion implementation of the country’s long-term development vision.

“May we all remember, however, that we are all leaders and champions without titles and we should not desire special recognition to do our part. The Malawi we want will depend on the hardwork and patriotic actions of each one of us.

“What you and me do today is what we will bequeath to our children and theirs. What do you wish to be remembered for?

“The Malawi we want is happening but let us pick up on the pace! Be the Champion that will accelerate it!”

He reminds that on January 19, 2021, the country launched its long-term development Vision, MW2063 in the strive for an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation and “have resolved not to let any state nor non-state actor to derail us”.

He took cognizance that “Malawi is developing, but at a worrisomely slow pace” and that this “lack of haste is apparent in most of our decision-making processes including planning and implementation”.

“The key solution, however, is to hold each other accountable and to never tolerate mediocrity, both in the public and private sectors. We don’t have the luxury of time.

“But the assurance is that we have all it takes to deliver on making this nation a middle-income country by 2030 and meeting most of the Sustainable Development Goals in this last decade of action.”

At the launch of the First 10 Year Implementation Plan (MIP-1) at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe last November, President Lazarus Chakwera said MW2063 is a photograph of the new Malawi it is intending to build in the next 100 years but for it to be successfully implemented, it needs the participation of every citizen.

He added that MW2063 “is a plan of action for all of us, and each of us is responsible for it, adding that Malawians should cure the infectious habit of demanding more from politicians instead of doing things on their own.

“After this launch, any time you hear another Malawian complaining about a politician, you should ask them if they themselves have started reading the implementation plan and if they themselves have started implementing it at household level.”

The President said the nation has agreed to implement the plan in parts, starting with the first 10 years of the 42-year project. The 10 Year Implementation Plan is a 210 page document that demands action from every single household and family in the country.

Chakwera said the implementation plan has key milestone to be achieved by 2030 of having per capita income of US$1,000 but emphasized that “building a new Malawi was heavy work that demands action from all of people and there was simply no time to waste”.

“It is not just a document of what needs to be done by the President, or the Vice-President, or Parliamentarians,” he had said, adding that “over the years Malawi has been known of producing good plans over the years but implementation has been a challenge — something which needs to be changed for better development path of the country.”