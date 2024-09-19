National Planning Commission launches MW2063 comic book for primary school learners

* As educators, we know that there are different ways you can reach out to different groups in a community



By Andrew Mkonda, MANA

Ministry of Education has hailed the National Planning Commission (NPC) for introducing MW2063 comic book in primary school which will assist in changing the mindset of learners at a tender age.

Secretary for Education, Dr. Mangani Katundu made the remarks yesterday at Mponela II Primary School in Dowa during the launch of the MW2063 comic book for primary school learners.

“As educators, we know that there are different ways you can reach out to different groups in a community,” he said.

“For children, the use of comic books is one of the best ways in which you can influence, attract interest and maintain the interest of the children.

“So as the country, we thought that this journey of MW2063 is not just for us, but also for the generation that is still in primary school,” said Katundu, who also urged development partners to join hands with the government in reaching out to different groups of people so that the country attains its vision.

NPC Director General, Dr Thomas Munthali said they thought of coming up with a comic book in different languages so that young ones can start understanding and embracing the MW2063 national vision at a tender age.

He asked parents and teachers to take a leading role in making children understand the translation of MW2063 as illustrated in the comic book.

“Let me take this opportunity to request our development partners to assist us in producing more copies so that we reach out to all 6,000 primary schools across the country.

“We plan to give out 100 copies to each school, but we have only produced 10,000 copies, which is not enough at all,” he said.

UNICEF Country Representative, Shadreck Omol said the United Nations agency is committed to partner with government in making sure that learners in primary school understand and get involved in the development aspirations of the country.

“I am so happy to see young children citing some of the enablers in the MW2063 blueprint through their poems, songs and drama, that’s what we want,” he said.

Omol added that UNICEF will continue working hand in hand with NPC and Ministry of Education in making sure that the books reach out to every school across the country.

Speaking in a separate interview, Mponela II Primary School head-girl Evelyn Liyisoni thanked NPC for the initiative, saying it will go a long way in changing the mindset of young ones after reading the book.

NPC and the Ministry of Education developed the MW2063 comic book for primary school learners in 2022.